Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data from NUZYRA® (omadacycline) and Investigator-Initiated Research Programs at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) 2023

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announces that new data from studies with NUZYRA® (omadacycline) will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).



The hybrid conference will be held April 15-18 at the Bella Center Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark. View ECCMID scientific program here.

"We continue to generate new data to enhance understanding of NUZYRA's utility, both to enhance clinicians' confidence in prescribing it for patients with life-threatening, community-acquired infections as well as to explore its potential to address additional unmet needs," said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. "Accordingly, poster presentations at ECCMID feature a wide range of new research exploring effects of NUZYRA, including on microbiome diversity, against multi-drug resistant pathogens, in vitro activity against infrequently encountered bacterial pathogens, and the durability and safety of NUZYRA in nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) from a retrospective analysis."

NUZYRA presentation details :

Presentation Title: Gut microbiome diversity and bacterial taxonomic group changes in healthy volunteers receiving oral omadacycline or vancomycin*

Abstract #: 00619

Session type: Poster session P1836

Presenter: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., BCIDP

Time/Location: April 16, noon CEST (6:00 a.m. EDT) in poster area

Presentation Title: In vitro activity of omadacycline and comparator agents against 485 infrequently encountered bacterial pathogens from the SENTRY surveillance programme

Abstract #: 00310

Session type: Poster session P2104

Presenter: Michael Huband, B.S.

Time/Location: April 17, noon CEST (6:00 a.m. EDT) in poster area

Presentation Title: A multi-centre evaluation of treatment durability and safety of omadacycline for Mycobacterium abscessus infections*

Abstract #: 04604

Session type: E-poster flash session

Presenter: Amer El Ghali, Pharm.D.

Time/Location: April 17, 4:15–5:15 p.m. CEST (10:15–11:15 a.m. EDT) in Arena 1

Other Investigator-Initiated Research Supported by Paratek:

Presentation Title: Quantifying antimycobacterial treatment-related harms among patients with non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria infections: an opportunity for novel agents?*

Abstract #: 04927

Session type: Poster session P1068

Presenter: Michael Veve, Pharm.D., MPH

Time/Location: April 16, noon CEST (6:00 a.m. EDT) in poster area

Paratek is also contributing expertise and NUZYRA data to assist in the creation of a new, freely accessible platform for antimicrobial susceptibility data sharing funded by Wellcome Trust: Presentation details:

Presentation Title: AMR register: creation of a new, freely accessible platform for antimicrobial susceptibility data sharing

Abstract #: 00675

Session type: E-poster flash session

Presenter: Bruce Altevogt, Ph.D.

Time/Location: April 15, 11:00 a.m. CEST (5:00 a.m. EDT) in Arena 1

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development of omadacycline for pulmonary anthrax and the U.S.-based commercial manufacturing of NUZYRA.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to our presentations of data from non-clinical and microbiology programs and real-world patient use, including the utility, durability and safety of NUZYRA across a broad range of serious, community-acquired infections, including nontuberculous mycobacteria. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "expect," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

