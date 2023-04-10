Linear lighting Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42 percent reaching USD 46.5 Bn by 2029

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on " Linear lighting Market ". The Linear lighting market size was valued at USD 21.8 Bn in 2022. The total Linear lighting Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 46.5 Bn by 2029.



Linear lighting Market Scope and Research Methodology

The linear lighting market research provides detailed segmentation of the global linear lighting market by Lighting Type, Application, End-Use, and region. The report covers segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and market size figures with forecasted values. The report covers the Linear lighting market strategies followed by major players and provides their analysis on the basis of growth in the last few years in the industry which helps investors and major companies decide their investments and to make data-driven decisions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends and dynamics of the Linear Lighting market like drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities analysis from 2022 to 2029. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data from the Linear lighting market. Data from supply and demand side were collected to estimate the Linear lighting market size. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Linear lighting Market. Major countries in each region are analysed according to their revenue contribution to the global linear lighting market

Linear Lighting Market Overview

The linear lighting market refers to the market for lighting fixtures and solutions that feature linear or elongated shapes. These lighting products are commonly used in a wide range of applications, including commercial, residential, industrial, and outdoor lighting. The linear lighting market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers of growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Linear lighting products such as LED tubes and linear LED fixtures are much more energy-efficient than traditional lighting sources, such as incandescent bulbs and fluorescent tubes. Another major driver of growth in the linear lighting market is the increasing adoption of smart lighting solutions. Smart linear lighting products allow for advanced controls and automation, which can help improve energy efficiency, enhance user comfort, and reduce maintenance costs.

Linear Lighting Market Drivers:

An innovative feature of linear lighting and a variety of styles and installation methods are expected to drive the market growth. An increase in adoption of linear lighting in a domestic applications and availability of variety of customizable options, including designs with corners, squares, lengthy linear runs, and direct/indirect light are increasing demand for linear lighting in end user segment. It also provides various eye-catching effects in a room and offer a wide range of color temperatures such as warm white, cool white and tunable white to RGBW color-changing light that drive Linear lighting Market demand in architectural segment

Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel the Linear Lighting Market growth

Asia Pacific region dominated the Linear lighting Market in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at high growth rate over the forecast period. There is a large presence of major market players in the region. The demand for linear lighting in the Asia Pacific region is steadily increasing in recent years. The market growth is driven by several factors, including urbanization, industrialization, and the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions. The LED-based linear lighting segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Furthermore, developing economies that include China, Japan, and India are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the linear lighting market in the region because of the presence of large population, increasing infrastructure development, and government initiatives to promote energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Linear Lighting Market Segmentation

By Lighting Type:

Suspended Linear Lighting

Recessed Linear Lighting

Surface Linear Lighting

Others

Based on Lighting type, recessed linear lighting segment held the dominant position in 2022

Recessed linear lighting fixtures typically consist of long, narrow housings that contain rows of LED or fluorescent bulbs. These fixtures can be mounted in a variety of orientations, including vertically, horizontally, or at an angle, depending on the desired lighting effect. One of the benefits of recessed linear lighting is its versatility. It can be used to create a variety of lighting effects, from soft and subtle to bright and dramatic. Additionally, because the fixtures are installed flush with the ceiling or wall, they create a clean, minimalist look that is ideal for contemporary or modern interior design.

By Application:

By End-Use:

Based on End use, Commercial segment is expected to dominate the Linear Lighting Market over the forecast period

Linear lighting is a popular lighting solution for commercial spaces as it provides a sleek, modern look while also being highly functional. It involves the use of linear LED fixtures that are designed to provide even illumination throughout a space. One of the primary advantages is that it can help to create a bright and inviting atmosphere that can be highly beneficial for businesses. Linear lighting can also help to highlight specific areas of a space, such as product displays or artwork, and can provide a more uniform distribution of light than other types of lighting.

Linear Lighting Market Key Players Include:

Philips Lighting

Osram

Acuity Brands Lighting

Eaton

linea light group

Zumtobel Group

Fagerhult

Trilux

ERCO

iGuzzini

Buljin ELMEC Pvt. Ltd

MaxLite, Inc

Current Lighting Solutions, LLC.

General Electric

Cree Inc

Hubbell Incorporated

Key questions answered in the Linear Lighting Market are:

What is Linear lighting?

What was the Linear Lighting Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Linear Lighting Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Linear Lighting Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Linear Lighting Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Linear Lighting Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Linear Lighting Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Linear Lighting Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Linear Lighting Market?

Who are the key players in the Linear Lighting Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lighting type, application and end-use

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

