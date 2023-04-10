Vision Correction Market to reach USD 42.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business consulting and research firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Vision Correction Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Vision Correction Market from a global point and regional standpoint. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 23.5 Mn in 2022 to USD 42.7 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent.



Vision Correction Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 23.5 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 42.7 Mn. CAGR 8.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Method, Application and End-user. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Primary and secondary data sources are used for the data collection in the report. The research process entails the investigation of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment , competitive landscape, historical data , current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. All conceivable elements influencing the markets included in the research report have been considered, examined in depth, validated through primary research and evaluated to provide the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the impact of inflation, economic downturns, regulatory & policy changes, and other variables is factored into the management consulting market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis, and presented in the report.

The Vision Correction Market size by region was estimated using the bottom-up approach. Online interviews with respondents chosen from the entire business ecosystem were conducted as part of the primary research. Representatives from the hospital, healthcare, and food and beverage industries are among the primary respondents. To validate the key findings, emerging manufacturing companies in the Vision Correction Industry were also interviewed. World Health Organization reports medical records, the National Center for Health Statistics, MIMC (Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care), and Health Data APIs were used in the secondary research. The Vision Correction Market report includes a detailed list of sources. Government databases, annual reports of publicly traded companies, and paid databases for unorganized players have also been mentioned. PORTER and PESTLE analyses were used to understand the potential impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the Vision Correction Market.

Vision Correction Market Overview

The vision correction market is the industry that sells products and services to correct vision problems such as near-sightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Eyeglasses, contact lenses, surgical procedures such as LASIK and PRK, and implantable lenses are among the products and services available in the market. The most common types of vision correction are spectacles and contact lenses, which account for a sizable portion of the market. Contact lenses are becoming more popular due to factors such as their convenience and cosmetic appeal. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the development of multifocal and toric contact lenses, which can correct a broader range of vision issues.

Vision Correction Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of laser-assisted vision correction procedures such as LASIK (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis) and PRK (Photorefractive keratomileusis) (Photorefractive Keratectomy) because of their high success rates and short recovery times, laser-assisted vision correction procedures have grown over the years. These procedures reshape the cornea of the eye using laser technology, correcting refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The rising popularity of these procedures is propelling the vision correction market forward, as more people prefer laser-assisted procedures to traditional methods such as eyeglasses and contact lenses. Furthermore, advances in laser technology have made these procedures safer and more precise, which is expected to increase their adoption over the forecast period. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend toward laser-assisted procedures, as people seek contactless options for vision correction. As a result, demand for LASIK and other laser-assisted procedures has increased as people seek to reduce their reliance on contact lenses and eyeglasses.

Vision Correction Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global vision correction market, accounting for 40 percent of the market in 2022. This is due to factors such as the region's high prevalence of vision problems, as well as the presence of a large number of established companies in the vision correction market. The United States is the largest market in North America for vision correction products and services, accounting for the majority of the regional market share. The high demand for vision correction in the United States can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, an increase in the prevalence of myopia among young people, and high levels of disposable income, which make vision correction procedures and devices more affordable for many consumers.

Vision Correction Market Segmentation

By Method

By Application

Orthopedic

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Others

Based on the Application, The glasses segment has traditionally been the dominant segment of the vision correction market, and it still holds a sizable market share. For centuries, eyeglasses have been a popular choice for vision correction, and they continue to be so due to factors such as affordability, accessibility, and convenience.

By End-user

Hospital pharmacies

Drug and retail store pharmacies

Online providers



Based on the End-user, The vision correction market includes various segments such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, among others. Each segment offers different products and services for correcting vision problems.

Vision Correction Market Key Competitors include:

Alcon Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

CooperVision

Hoya Corporation

STAAR Surgical, Inc.

SynergEyes, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

MaxiVision Eye Hospital

The Cooper Companies Inc

Rayner Surgical Group Limited

Ziemer Group AG

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & co.kg

Novartis AG

Topcon Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Allergan, Inc.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Acufocus Inc.

ReVision Optics, Inc.

Lenstec, Inc.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Method, Application, End-user, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Vision Correction Market are:

What is the growth potential of the Vision Correction Market?

What was the Vision Correction Market size in 2022?

What are the global trends in the Vision Correction Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Vision Correction Market?

How the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Vision Correction Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Vision Correction Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Vision Correction Market?

What are the major challenges posed to Vision Correction Market?

Who held the largest market share in Vision Correction Market?

