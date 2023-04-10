Newborn Screening Market Size & Share to Surpass $1433.19 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Newborn Screening Market was valued USD 785.86 Million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1433.19 Million by the year 2030. The Global Market is forecasted to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.80% over the forecast period.



Market Overview

Newborn screening is a process that involves testing newborn babies for certain genetic, metabolic, and infectious diseases shortly after birth. The aim of newborn screening is to identify these conditions early so that treatment can be initiated as soon as possible, which can improve the baby's health outcomes and quality of life.

The global newborn screening market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, advancements in screening technologies, rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, and government initiatives to implement newborn screening programs.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of congenital disorders

Increasing awareness about newborn screening

Technological advancements in screening methods



The rising prevalence of congenital disorders is a major driver of the newborn screening market. Congenital disorders are conditions that are present at birth. They can be caused by genetic, environmental, or other factors. Some of the most common congenital disorders include heart defects, Down syndrome, and cleft lip and palate.

The increasing awareness about newborn screening is another major driver of the market. Newborn screening is a process of testing newborns for certain genetic, metabolic, and endocrine disorders. The tests are performed shortly after birth, usually within 24 hours. The goal of newborn screening is to identify these disorders early so that treatment can be started as soon as possible.

Technological advancements in screening methods are also driving the growth of the market. New technologies are being developed that allow for more accurate and efficient screening of newborns. These technologies include mass spectrometry, tandem mass spectrometry, and DNA sequencing.

Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations

Lack of awareness about newborn screening

High cost of screening

Limited availability of screening services



Lack of awareness about newborn screening is a major challenge in the market. Many parents are not aware that newborn screening is available or that it is important. This lack of awareness can lead to children not being screened for disorders that could be treated if they were detected early.

The high cost of screening is another challenge in the market. Newborn screening can be expensive, both for the parents and for the healthcare system. This high cost can limit the availability of screening services in some areas.

The limited availability of screening services is another challenge in the market. Not all hospitals and clinics offer newborn screening. This can make it difficult for parents to get their children screened.

Despite the challenges, there are a number of opportunities in the global newborn screening market. These opportunities include:

Expanding the list of disorders that are screened for

Developing new screening technologies

Increasing access to screening services



Expanding the list of disorders that are screened for is one opportunity in the market. Currently, only a limited number of disorders are screened for. Expanding the list of disorders that are screened for would allow for the early detection and treatment of more disorders.

Developing new screening technologies is another opportunity in the market. New technologies are being developed that allow for more accurate and efficient screening of newborns. These technologies could help to improve the quality of screening and reduce the cost of screening.

Increasing access to screening services is another opportunity in the market. Not all hospitals and clinics offer newborn screening. Increasing access to screening services would make it easier for parents to get their children screened.

The following are some recommendations for companies operating in the global newborn screening market:

Develop new screening technologies

Expand the list of disorders that are screened for

Increase access to screening services

Educate parents about newborn screening

Raise awareness about newborn screening



Top Players in the Global Newborn Screening Market

PerkinElmer (US)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

Natus Medical (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Baebies (US)

Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany)

Top Report Findings

Increasing prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders: The prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders among newborns is increasing worldwide, driving the demand for newborn screening. According to a report by the World Health Organization, more than 370,000 newborns are affected by congenital disorders globally each year, with up to 50% of these cases going undetected without proper screening.

The prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders among newborns is increasing worldwide, driving the demand for newborn screening. According to a report by the World Health Organization, more than 370,000 newborns are affected by congenital disorders globally each year, with up to 50% of these cases going undetected without proper screening. Tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) dominates the market: Tandem mass spectrometry is the most widely used technology for newborn screening due to its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting a wide range of metabolic disorders. According to a report by Grand View Research, the MS/MS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

Tandem mass spectrometry is the most widely used technology for newborn screening due to its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting a wide range of metabolic disorders. According to a report by Grand View Research, the MS/MS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Hospitals are the largest end-users: Hospitals are the largest end-users of newborn screening products and services, accounting for the highest share of revenue in the market. This is due to the high volume of newborns screened in hospitals, as well as the availability of well-equipped laboratories and trained healthcare professionals.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of newborn screening products and services, accounting for the highest share of revenue in the market. This is due to the high volume of newborns screened in hospitals, as well as the availability of well-equipped laboratories and trained healthcare professionals. North America dominates the market: North America is currently the largest market for newborn screening, with the US being the major contributor to the region's growth. This is due to the high prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote newborn screening programs.

North America is currently the largest market for newborn screening, with the US being the major contributor to the region's growth. This is due to the high prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote newborn screening programs. Growing demand for non-invasive screening methods: Non-invasive screening methods, such as hearing screening tests and pulse oximetry, are gaining popularity in the market due to their ease of use and less invasive nature. According to a report by Persistence Market Research, the hearing screening segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for non-invasive and accurate screening methods for hearing disorders in newborns.



Top Trends in Global Newborn Screening Market

Adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies: NGS technologies are becoming increasingly popular for newborn screening as they enable the detection of a wider range of genetic disorders with high accuracy and efficiency. The use of NGS is expected to revolutionize the newborn screening market in the coming years.

Increasing use of digital health platforms: Digital health platforms are being adopted for newborn screening, diagnosis, and monitoring, as they provide easy access to medical data and enable remote consultations. The use of telemedicine and digital health platforms is expected to increase in the coming years, especially in rural and remote areas.

Focus on early detection of rare disorders: There is a growing focus on early detection of rare genetic disorders that are often missed in routine newborn screening. Advances in screening technologies, such as NGS and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), are enabling the early detection of these rare disorders.

Increased collaboration and partnerships: The newborn screening market is witnessing increased collaboration and partnerships between industry players, governments, and research institutions to improve screening technologies, expand screening programs, and promote awareness about newborn screening.

Emphasis on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is gaining traction in the newborn screening market, as it enables customized treatment and management plans based on an individual's genetic makeup. Advances in genetic sequencing and bioinformatics are enabling the development of personalized medicine approaches for newborn screening.

Regional Analysis

The global newborn screening market can be analyzed based on different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Here's a brief overview of the newborn screening market in each region:

North America: North America is the largest market for newborn screening, driven by the high prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote newborn screening programs. The US is the major contributor to the region's growth.

North America is the largest market for newborn screening, driven by the high prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives to promote newborn screening programs. The US is the major contributor to the region's growth. Europe: Europe is a significant market for newborn screening, driven by the growing adoption of advanced screening technologies and government initiatives to expand screening programs. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are major contributors to the growth of the European market.

Europe is a significant market for newborn screening, driven by the growing adoption of advanced screening technologies and government initiatives to expand screening programs. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are major contributors to the growth of the European market. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing awareness about newborn screening, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing awareness about newborn screening, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Latin America: The Latin America market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced screening technologies and government initiatives to expand newborn screening programs. Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the Latin America market.

The Latin America market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced screening technologies and government initiatives to expand newborn screening programs. Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the Latin America market. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the increasing adoption of newborn screening programs and rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE are the major contributors to the growth of the Middle East and Africa market.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Newborn Screening Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Newborn Screening Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Hearing Screening Instruments

Pulse Oximeters

By Test

Dry Blood Spot Tests

Hearing Screening Test

CCHD Screening Test



By Technology

Immune Assays & Enzymatic Assays

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Molecular Assays

Hearing Screening Technologies

Pulse Oximetry

Other Technologies

By End User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 785.86 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1433.19 Million CAGR 7.80% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players PerkinElmer, Demant A/S, Natus Medical, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Trivitron Healthcare, Baebies, Recipe Chemicals+Instruments Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/newborn-screening-market-1705/request-sample



The key questions answered in the Newborn Screening Market Report are:

What are the current and future trends shaping the global newborn screening market?

What are the key drivers and challenges for the growth of the newborn screening market?

What are the different screening tests and technologies available for newborn screening?

Which regions and countries are expected to witness significant growth in the newborn screening market?

What are the major applications of newborn screening, and which disorders are commonly screened for?

What are the key market players operating in the newborn screening market, and what are their strategies for growth?

What are the regulatory frameworks and government initiatives supporting newborn screening programs?

What are the opportunities and challenges for the growth of the newborn screening market, and how can they be addressed?

What are the recent developments and innovations in the newborn screening market?

What is the current size of the global newborn screening market, and what is its potential for growth in the coming years?

