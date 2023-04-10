Newborn Screening Market Size & Share to Surpass $1433.19 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,847 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Newborn Screening Market was valued USD 785.86 Million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1433.19 Million by the year 2030. The Global Market is forecasted to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.80% over the forecast period.
Market Overview
Newborn screening is a process that involves testing newborn babies for certain genetic, metabolic, and infectious diseases shortly after birth. The aim of newborn screening is to identify these conditions early so that treatment can be initiated as soon as possible, which can improve the baby's health outcomes and quality of life.
The global newborn screening market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of genetic and metabolic disorders, advancements in screening technologies, rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, and government initiatives to implement newborn screening programs.
Market Dynamics
The rising prevalence of congenital disorders is a major driver of the newborn screening market. Congenital disorders are conditions that are present at birth. They can be caused by genetic, environmental, or other factors. Some of the most common congenital disorders include heart defects, Down syndrome, and cleft lip and palate.
The increasing awareness about newborn screening is another major driver of the market. Newborn screening is a process of testing newborns for certain genetic, metabolic, and endocrine disorders. The tests are performed shortly after birth, usually within 24 hours. The goal of newborn screening is to identify these disorders early so that treatment can be started as soon as possible.
Technological advancements in screening methods are also driving the growth of the market. New technologies are being developed that allow for more accurate and efficient screening of newborns. These technologies include mass spectrometry, tandem mass spectrometry, and DNA sequencing.
Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations
Lack of awareness about newborn screening is a major challenge in the market. Many parents are not aware that newborn screening is available or that it is important. This lack of awareness can lead to children not being screened for disorders that could be treated if they were detected early.
The high cost of screening is another challenge in the market. Newborn screening can be expensive, both for the parents and for the healthcare system. This high cost can limit the availability of screening services in some areas.
The limited availability of screening services is another challenge in the market. Not all hospitals and clinics offer newborn screening. This can make it difficult for parents to get their children screened.
Despite the challenges, there are a number of opportunities in the global newborn screening market. These opportunities include:
Expanding the list of disorders that are screened for is one opportunity in the market. Currently, only a limited number of disorders are screened for. Expanding the list of disorders that are screened for would allow for the early detection and treatment of more disorders.
Developing new screening technologies is another opportunity in the market. New technologies are being developed that allow for more accurate and efficient screening of newborns. These technologies could help to improve the quality of screening and reduce the cost of screening.
Increasing access to screening services is another opportunity in the market. Not all hospitals and clinics offer newborn screening. Increasing access to screening services would make it easier for parents to get their children screened.
The following are some recommendations for companies operating in the global newborn screening market:
Top Players in the Global Newborn Screening Market
Top Report Findings
Top Trends in Global Newborn Screening Market
Adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies: NGS technologies are becoming increasingly popular for newborn screening as they enable the detection of a wider range of genetic disorders with high accuracy and efficiency. The use of NGS is expected to revolutionize the newborn screening market in the coming years.
Increasing use of digital health platforms: Digital health platforms are being adopted for newborn screening, diagnosis, and monitoring, as they provide easy access to medical data and enable remote consultations. The use of telemedicine and digital health platforms is expected to increase in the coming years, especially in rural and remote areas.
Focus on early detection of rare disorders: There is a growing focus on early detection of rare genetic disorders that are often missed in routine newborn screening. Advances in screening technologies, such as NGS and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), are enabling the early detection of these rare disorders.
Increased collaboration and partnerships: The newborn screening market is witnessing increased collaboration and partnerships between industry players, governments, and research institutions to improve screening technologies, expand screening programs, and promote awareness about newborn screening.
Emphasis on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is gaining traction in the newborn screening market, as it enables customized treatment and management plans based on an individual's genetic makeup. Advances in genetic sequencing and bioinformatics are enabling the development of personalized medicine approaches for newborn screening.
Regional Analysis
The global newborn screening market can be analyzed based on different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Here's a brief overview of the newborn screening market in each region:
Global Newborn Screening Market Segmentation
By Product
By Test
By Technology
By End User
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 785.86 Million
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 1433.19 Million
|CAGR
|7.80% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|PerkinElmer, Demant A/S, Natus Medical, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Trivitron Healthcare, Baebies, Recipe Chemicals+Instruments
|Customization Options
The key questions answered in the Newborn Screening Market Report are:
