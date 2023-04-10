Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,847 in the last 365 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. MHO announces the following Webcast:

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast


When:

April 26, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time


Where:

http://www.mihomes.com


How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 


Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,

     amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,

     mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021   

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report first quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-first-quarter-earnings-webcast-301791051.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

You just read:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more