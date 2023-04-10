Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,847 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Bristow Group Inc. VTOL
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS: Excerpts (as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver) include:
VTOL: A Leader in Offshore Energy and Government Services Transportation
About Bristow Group Inc. VTOL
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services.
About Argus Research Corp.
Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research (www.argusresearch.com) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934) ̶ providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and IPO research. In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage. Argus's Equity Research & earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.
