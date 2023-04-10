Object Storage Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | IBM, Google, Microsoft

Object Storage Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research Object Storage market with self -explained tables and charts in presentable format.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Object Storage Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Object Storage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Vantara HCP (Japan), Huawei (China), Qumulo (United States), Scality (United States), NetApp StorageGRID Webscale (United States), Scality Ring (United States), Cloudian Hyperstore (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Object Storage market to witness a CAGR of 13.58% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Object Storage Market Breakdown by Application (Social media platforms, IT and telecommunications platforms, BFSI, Others) by Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Object Storage market size is estimated to increase by USD 7037.26 Million at a CAGR of 13.58% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6137.65 Million.
Definition:
The object storage market refers to the industry that provides solutions for storing and managing large amounts of unstructured data, such as files, images, videos, and other digital content. Object storage systems use a flat architecture and store data as objects, which are accompanied by metadata that provides information about the content and its context.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Object Storage Market: Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud
Key Applications/end-users of Object Storage Market: Social media platforms, IT and telecommunications platforms, BFSI, Others
Market Trends:
Cloud-based object storage is on the rise: Cloud-based object storage solutions are becoming increasingly popular, especially for businesses that need scalable and flexible storage. Cloud object storage is also a good option for disaster recovery and business continuity planning.
Market Drivers:
Big Data: As more and more organizations generate vast amounts of data, they require storage solutions that can scale to accommodate petabytes of data. Object storage is well-suited to this task, as it can handle large amounts of unstructured data and scale to meet changing storage needs.
Market Opportunities:
Cloud Adoption: As more and more organizations are moving their data to the cloud, there is a growing need for scalable and cost-effective storage solutions. Object storage is a popular choice for cloud storage as it is designed for scale and can handle large amounts of unstructured data.
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Object Storage Market?
• What you should look for in a Object Storage
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Object Storage vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: IBM Corporation (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Vantara HCP (Japan), Huawei (China), Qumulo (United States), Scality (United States), NetApp StorageGRID Webscale (United States), Scality Ring (United States), Cloudian Hyperstore (United States)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Object Storage
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Object Storage for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Object Storage Market
Object Storage Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)
Object Storage Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Social media platforms, IT and telecommunications platforms, BFSI, Others) (2022-2028)
Object Storage Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Object Storage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Object Storage Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Object Storage
Object Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Object Storage Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.