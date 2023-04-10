State President meets with top Lao legislator

VIETNAM, April 10 -

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese State President Võ Văn Thưởng met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane on Monday afternoon as part of his ongoing official visit to the neighbouring country.

During the meeting, Saysomphone Phomvihane stressed that President Thưởng's visit to Laos for the first time in his new position shows the importance that Việt Nam attaches to the special relationship between the two nations.

He spoke highly of important and comprehensive achievements made by the Vietnamese people during the national construction and development in accordance with the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, saying that Việt Nam's rapid and stable development has become a motivation for Laos in its national construction process in the integration period.

The top Lao legislator thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for gifting the new building for the Lao legislature, describing it as a typical symbol of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship.

For his part, President Thưởng applauded the close cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, affirming that Việt Nam is willing to support Laos to successfully undertake important diplomatic activities in the coming time, including hosting the first Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Summit (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in 2023 and assuming the role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024.

He also conveyed the congratulations of the Vietnamese Party, State, and NA senior leaders to the Lao leader on the traditional New Year Bunpimay.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of regular exchanges of delegations and high-level meetings, and appreciated the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures signed in May 2022.

They suggested the two NAs continue to enhance the exchange and sharing of professional experience through organising conferences and seminars; closely coordinate with and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.

They also reaffirmed that the two sides always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, considering this an invaluable asset and a decisive factor to the revolutionary cause in each country. — VNS