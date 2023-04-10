Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent reaching USD 18.88 Bn by 2029 

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market is segmented based on Type, Size. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market size.

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

Regional analysis of the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Overview

Automotive NVH materials, also known as noise, vibration, and harshness materials, are used in vehicles to minimize unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations caused by automobile mechanics), and harshness (the amount of pain). Molded rubbers, metal and film laminates, molded foams, and designed resins are used to reduce air and structure-borne sounds, as well as noise caused by car interior components. NVH materials have seen increased demand in recent years as they absorb noise and prevent it from entering the vehicle, avoiding discomfort and increasing ride quality.

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Dynamics

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market are used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibration, and harshness while improving ride quality and passenger comfort. These materials may be helpful in vehicle weight reduction, stress absorption, and impact resistance. Due to the qualities of rubber, it is commonly utilized in vehicles to reduce harshness, noise, and vibration. It is resistant to heat and fluids, lightweight, thick, vibration-absorbing, and inexpensive. These materials are also utilized to make automobiles lighter, quicker, and more fuel-efficient, particularly electric automobiles. Customers are drawn to passenger automobiles because of its luxury and tranquillity. These NVH materials help in the reduction of outside and engine noise, the regulation of vibrations, and the enhancement of vehicle stability and lifetime.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market growth

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate to regional Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the region, such as India, China, and Indonesia, have seen a rapid growth rate in recent years. The region's automotive demand has been fuelled by a growing population and living conditions. Consumer preferences are shifting toward automobiles with improved ride quality, comfort, safety, and customisation as disposable incomes increase.

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Segmentation

By Application:

Absorption

Damping

Insulation

Based on Application, the Absorption is expected to dominate the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market during the forecast period. Mechanical properties, density, fundamental structure, component shape, connections, and stress are all complex linkages between physical and design elements that influence how well different materials absorb energy.

By Material

Rubber

Thermoplastic Polymers

Engineering Resins

Other

Based on Material, the Rubber segment is expected to dominate the Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market. Increasing investments in manufacturing of electric vehicles, with noiseless automotive are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Power Tools

Other

Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Key Players Include:

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

3M Company (US)

ElringKlinger AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Celanese Corporation US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Wolverine Advanced Materials, LLC (US)

Borgers AG (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Material and End-Use Industry

Type Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

