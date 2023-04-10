Steam Autoclave Market to Hit USD 6.10 Billion By 2031, Because of the Rising Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Diseases, says Growth Plus Reports

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,737 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global steam autoclave market is estimated to hit US$ 6.10 billion by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 8.60%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
Steam Autoclave Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 2.92 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 6.1 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product Type, End User, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The growth in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections will drive the revenue growth of steam autoclave market. Furthermore, increased demand for sterilization equipment, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing demand for portable autoclaves are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the increasing number of hospitals and healthcare institutions in emerging nations, and government regulations mandating the use of sterilization equipment in specialized industries are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global steam autoclave market from four perspectives: Product Type, End User, and Region.
Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into tabletop autoclaves, vertical steam autoclaves, horizontal steam autoclaves, and others. The vertical steam autoclaves segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of they are commonly used in research and laboratory settings, and are less expensive to operate, requiring less energy to heat up and maintain the temperature.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research and academic institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment dominates the market because hospitals have strict sterilization standards to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and steam autoclaves are considered the most effective and reliable method for sterilization.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global steam autoclave market with the largest revenue share of the market. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the requirement for effective infection control measures, the growing use of sterilization equipment in various industries, and the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities in this region are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The key players in the global steam autoclave market are:
The market for steam autoclave is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
