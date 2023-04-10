Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today three poster presentations from scientific collaborators at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.
Abstract 3857 / 7: Exploring mechanisms of resistance to elraglusib in pancreatic cancer PDX models Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Session: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3 Presenter: Taylor Weiskittel, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Location: Poster Section 15
Abstract CT222 / 12: Multimodal mechanism of action of the GSK-3 inhibitor 9-ING-41 (elraglusib) includes an immunomodulatory component: preliminary results from the 1801 phase 1/2 trial Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 2 Presenter: Andrew Mazar, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Ft. Worth, TX Location: Poster Section 47
Abstract 5355/4: Elraglusib response prediction and mechanistic discovery using iterative machine learning Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM Session: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 1 Presenter: Joseph McDermott, Lantern Pharma Inc., Dallas TX Location: Poster Section 31
About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for high impact cancers and inflammatory diseases. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy. Elraglusib is also emerging as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints and the regulation of immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com
Public Relations Dept. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. +1 (847) 986-4190 info@actuatetherapeutics.com
