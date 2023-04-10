Kyligence Announces the General Availability of its Intelligent Metrics Platform

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,850 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence today announced the general availability of Kyligence Zen, a Metrics Platform that centralizes all types of metrics into a unified catalog system. With Kyligence Zen, users can build a common data language across an entire organization for trusted and consistent key metrics. It is a comprehensive all-in-one solution that simplifies the management of metrics and lowers costs by using a single platform.
“Organizations struggle with inconsistent metrics, which impacts trust and slows down decision making,” said Luke Han, co-founder and CEO, Kyligence. “Kyligence Zen provides a new way to build a single source of truth based on a metrics catalog and introduces AI-augmented capabilities to automate data processing, modeling and insights.”
Kyligence Zen is designed to unleash data value with unified and intelligent metrics management and services across an entire organization. The Zen Metrics Language (ZenML) simplifies onboarding metrics data from different systems. For example, it leverages existing digital assets from Business Intelligent (BI) systems or data warehouse query history. Kyligence Excel Connector empowers business users to access the trusted metrics from their BI tool of choice, without any IT involvement.
According to Christopher Lecusay, co-founder and CEO at Edge to Trade, a stock market scanner focused on helping retail traders have access to institutional quality data, “Our data integration process combines data from multiple data sources, including historical data from the last fifteen years. With Kyligence Zen’s intelligent metrics system, we can easily and quickly create perspectives on data that our customers need to help them with their stock trading. We can build an entire metrics catalog in hours.”
New features of Kyligence Zen include:
Kyligence Zen is now generally available. Learn more https://kyligence.io
About Kyligence
Kyligence offers a Metrics Platform to help organizations build a common data language across multiple business units. Dual headquartered in San Jose, CA, and Shanghai, China, Kyligence is trusted by global leaders in financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries including UBS, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, MetLife, Costa. Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter.
