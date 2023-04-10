National Security Capital Advisors advises MarkPoint Technologies, LLC on its sale to Metrea LLC

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to MarkPoint Technologies, LLC.. (“MarkPoint”) in its sale to Metrea LLC (“Metrea”).
MarkPoint is an innovative products and solutions development company focused on providing highly innovative and adaptive offensive and defensive Cyber & Electronic Warfare products and solutions to the US Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and NATO and other allied countries.
Metrea offers a deep stack of defense capabilities and services for its customers and partners, allowing them to anticipate, secure, and defend their interests in a rapidly changing problem space. With deep mission expertise, Metrea focuses on delivering effects as-a-service across a spectrum of domains including Air, Space, Electromagnetic & Cyber, and Simulation.
MarkPoint CEO Bill Delinsky noted: “We see Metrea as a great fit that will accelerate the expansion of both our product and services business with both existing as well as new customers. Our product line, especially our wireless survey and VPN products, dovetails nicely with Metrea’s current solutions and therefore should see significant growth. For our workforce, the depth of Metrea’s capabilities and services will provide new opportunities in cyber and ISR technologies of high interest throughout the DoD space both locally and nationwide”.
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National and Cyber Security markets. NSCA’s approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National and Cyber Security markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior government officials and corporate executives that gives us unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.
Contact:
Steve Horn
National Security Capital Advisors
+1 410-419-1487
shorn@nscapitaladvisors.com
NSCA on LinkedIn
Stephen Horn
National Security Capital Advisors
+1 8583955681 email us here
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
National Security Capital Advisors advises MarkPoint Technologies, LLC on its sale to Metrea LLC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Stephen Horn
National Security Capital Advisors
+1 8583955681
email us here