AI Transformation to Surpass Impact of Industrial Revolution

New 6-Book Series "The Artificial Intelligence Revolution" explores the transformative power of AI in the 21st century

AI will permeate every facet of our lives, and those who fail to prepare and adapt will undoubtedly be left behind” — Don Sumner

FREDERICK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book series by technology pioneer Don Sumner is set to reveal the breadth and depth of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Entitled "The Artificial Intelligence Revolution," the series offers a comprehensive exploration of the various applications of AI in today's society and delves into the ethical considerations surrounding this rapidly advancing field.

The current list of books in the series includes:

"Artificial Intelligence is here NOW"

"AI is coming to your workplace"

"A.I. and Healthcare"

"Impact of AI on the world economy"

"A.I. in Law Enforcement"

"AI in Entertainment and Media"

More books will be added periodically, with each title providing unique insights into the world of AI and its potential to revolutionize various industries and occupations. From exploring the potential of AI-driven medical diagnostics to examining the ways AI could reshape the world economy, this series is an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the current state and future potential of AI.

Don Sumner has been immersed in the computer technology field since 1968, witnessing firsthand the incredible advancements and the transformative effects they've had on our world. As a pioneering engineer in the development of early electronic calculators, Point-Of-Sale systems, and UPC scanners, Don has navigated the evolution of technology from mainframe computers to minicomputers and eventually to personal computers. Among his notable accomplishments is adapting the earliest available Macintosh computers for use in the Compusketch criminal composite sketch system, once widely used in law enforcement.

Don believes that no technology has emerged with the potential to impact the world as significantly as artificial intelligence. In his words, "AI will permeate every facet of our lives, and those who fail to prepare and adapt will undoubtedly be left behind." Don's 6-book series is an essential resource for understanding the AI revolution and its implications for the future.

To learn more about "The Artificial Intelligence Revolution" series visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C17QS3PH

To stay informed about upcoming titles, visit Don Sumner at: https://www.facebook.com/donsumnerbooks