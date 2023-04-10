First ever after the pandemic — Mega tourism promotional event will unfold in Portugal in mid-April

MACAU, April 10 - In tandem with the Macao Special Administrative Region Government’s courtesy visit in Europe, the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from 15 – 22 April. The event represents Macao’s first in-person tourism promotion in Europe after the pandemic. It will showcase Macao’s offer of new travel experiences to spark European’s interest in visiting Macao, in progress with the city’s development of international visitor markets for tourism and economic revival.

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” encompasses colorful highlights such as the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon” which offer locals a window onto Macao’s latest development in tourism, culture, economy and trade among other areas. There will be video mapping shows manifesting Macao’s diverse offer as a destination through light artistry. During the event, MGTO will organize a delegation of Macao’s tourism sector to inspect tourism projects in Portugal. The Office will also partner with the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) in holding an Economy, Trade and Tourism Presentation Seminar in Lisbon, as well as attend the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) Elevated Collaboration Announcement Press Conference.

As MGTO’s collaboration with the Lisbon City Council and the Equipment and Cultural Animation Management Committee (EGEAC), the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” and the video mapping show will be grandly unveiled on 19 April (local time) at the Square of Commerce in Lisbon. Both will start running for trial from 15 April for residents to experience in advance.

Cargo containers are renovated into attractive pavilions in exhibition

Centered around Macao’s tourism elements, the exhibition will feature a variety of themed zones/booths and installations depicting the destination image. IPIM and the Cultural Affairs Bureau are invited to set up their booths, while the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises will feature booths in the exhibition. The booths are housed by redesigned cargo containers with the use of different colors and daylighting design. Natural light is harnessed and refracted to produce a broad spectrum of colors. The light effect will reflect the city’s vibrant scene.

Mapping show manifests “tourism +”

The video mapping show will dazzle with creativity at the Square of Commerce in Lisbon four times at intervals per night between 15 and 22 April, adding wondrous hues to the promotional event. In terms of the design concept, the mapping show consists of four chapters to show to residents the “Encounter of Chinese and Portuguese cultures”, “Heritage and Gastronomy”, Deepening the cross-sectoral integration of “Tourism +” and the “1+4” Strategy in support of appropriate economic diversification, among other elements. Spectators are invited to get enthralled with the magnificent light artistry.

Networking resumes between Macao and Portuguese travel trade

Riding on the mega tourism promotion held in Lisbon, MGTO will arrange for a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to inspect tourism projects in Portugal and attend the press conference for GTEF. During the inspection visit, MGTO will lead industry delegates to join the Economy, Trade and Tourism Presentation Seminar organized by IPIM on 19 April, to present the strengths of Macao’s tourism industry to Lisbon’s tourism office, members of the travel trade and media. Industry participants from both sides will connect and discuss potential partnerships within a widened range of opportunities for tourism cooperation between Macao and Portugal. The Secretariat of GTEF and UNWTO will co-hold a press conference in Lisbon on 21 April to announce that UNWTO and GTEF will advance their cooperation. UNWTO will also sign a memorandum of cooperation with the coordinator of GTEF, the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre at the press conference.

MGTO will release more information about the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” on its social media platforms to tap into international visitor markets vigorously.