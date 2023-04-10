Reports Due 4/15: April 1 Enrollment & Quarter 3 Reports

April 1 Enrollment – Reporting is due on April 15, 2023.

This report collects April student enrollment to calculate tuition rates pursuant to Title 20-A, §5805, Subsection 1.B.

Required to Report: All school administrative units and private schools with publicly funded students should ensure that their enrollment data is current, including Charter Schools and Education in Unorganized Territories.

Reporting Resources:

Quarter 3 Reports: Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, Bullying – Reporting is due by April 15th.

Superintendent certification is required for all quarterly reporting, with the exception of Attendance data, which is only validated for Quarters 1, 2, and 3 then certified for Quarter 4.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about April 1 Enrollment and/or Quarterly reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896