CMC Government Supply Adds the Latest Edition of “Getting To Know ArcGIS For Desktop”

Included is a FREE 180 day trial of ArcGIS Desktop software and valuable training

April 10, 2023 Dallas, Texas - CMC Government Supply, a GIS product supplier for over 20 years, is now offering the newest book available by ESRI Press, Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 Sixth Edition.

“The success of this series of books and software is great. This learning tool is valuable and can help a company or department learn and try the software before they invest in it. It is highly recommended,” stated Lynn Berg, Vice President of CMC Government Supply.

This workbook introduces the principles of GIS via hands-on exercises. Readers are shown how to use ArcGIS for Desktop software tools to display and present maps and data, and then query and analyze the data. The third edition has been reorganized and includes new topics such as exploring online resources and raster data and contains new exercises, data, and learning tools.

Known for its broad scope, clarity, and reliability, Getting to Know ArcGIS for Desktop is equally well suited for classroom use, independent study, and as a reference. Download access to a 180-day trial of ArcGIS 10.8 for Desktop is provided.

Using this book and trial software is a great way to determine if it is a product that will aid in increasing productivity and achieving goals.

Some of the key features of ArcGIS Desktop that are highlighted in the Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop workbook include, spatial analysis, data management, mapping and visualization, map projections, geocoding, and advanced editing and customization.

For more information on the Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 Sixth Edition go to: https://www.cmcgov.com/product/getting-to-know-arcgis-desktop-10-8-sixth-edition/

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply is a government contractor and supplier with a nationwide presence, headquartered in the Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas area. For over three decades, CMC has been a reliable source of advanced products and services for federal, state, and local government agencies. We offer a wide range of products for law enforcement, public safety, and homeland security use, ensuring that our clients have access to the latest technology and tools to keep their communities safe. As a Small Business vendor, CMC is qualified to supply products and services for all government agency purchases and contracts.