Over the Top (OTT) Market Report 2023-2028, Competitive Insights, Leading Players, Growth Opportunities and Forecast

Over the Top (OTT) Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global over-the-top (OTT) market size reached US$ 350.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,555.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.55% during 2023-2028. Over-the-top (OTT) refers to a streaming service that offers content to digital users directly without the need for satellite television subscriptions or cables. Unlike traditional broadcasting mediums, this solution can be downloaded and viewed on user demand on various internet-connected devices, such as consoles, tablets, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs). In addition, OTT offers unlimited data streaming and allows viewers to access the audio, video, and digital media content at their convenience. As a result, these platforms have gained momentum as they are used for watching educational channels, live broadcasting, streaming music, advertising, and communication.

Market Growth:

The expanding media and entertainment industry, the escalating sales of smart computing appliances across the globe, and the rising penetration of high-speed internet are among the primary factors driving the over the top (OTT) market. Besides this, the widespread utilization of these services for high-quality streaming content over several devices, including laptops, smart televisions, smartphones, computers, and tablets, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, compared to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media benefits provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility, and connectivity, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for these services across various industry verticals, such as government, telecom, information technology (IT), banking, servicing, financing, and insurance (BSFI), etc., for advertising purposes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of advanced technologies by the leading players to analyze the preferences of users and offer them customized content is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of online platforms with subscription-based narrowed podcasts, series, genres, music films, and television programs is anticipated to propel the over the top (OTT) market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

• Amazon.com, Inc

• Eros International Plc.

• Google Inc.

• Hulu

• LLC

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Limelight Networks

• Microsoft Corporation

• Netflix, Inc

• Nimbuzz

• Star India

• Tencent Holdings Ltd.

• Telstra Corporation Limited

• The Walt Disney Company

• Yahoo

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Smartphones

• Smart TV's

• Laptops Desktops and Tablets

• Gaming Consoles

• Set-Top Boxes

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Breakup by Content-Type:

• Voice Over IP

• Text and Images

• Video

• Others

Breakup by Revenue Model:

• Subscription

• Procurement

• Rental

• Others

Breakup by Service Type:

• Consulting

• Installation and Maintenance

• Training and Support

• Managed Services

Breakup by Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Education & Training

• Health & Fitness

• IT & Telecom

• E-Commerce

• BFSI

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

