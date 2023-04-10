Devops Market 2023-2028, Leading Players Overview, Regional Analysis, Growth Strategies and Forecast

Devops Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global DevOps market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during 2023-2028. DevOps is a cutting-edge methodology encompassing a set of practices and tools to promote collaboration and communication between software development and IT operations teams. The fundamental objective of DevOps is to synchronize the goals of these two teams and ensure that application services are delivered in a continuous, reliable, and efficient manner. It enables organizations to expedite the delivery of high-quality applications and services by streamlining the software delivery process. Automation is a crucial aspect of DevOps, which plays a vital role in enhancing the software delivery process by automating application building, testing, and deployment. In addition to automation, it also enables continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices. Its adoption helps organizations promptly address customer feedback and roll out new features and updates quickly and efficiently, improving their overall productivity and competitiveness in the market.

Industry Demand:

The increasing demand for automation across various industries majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the implementation of automation, analytics, and DevOps collaboration has reduced costs associated with application development, testing, and deployment, leading to the growth of the market. As automating the testing and deployment process significantly reduces the time and resources required for developing applications, enhancing the speed and efficiency of the process, thus propelling the demand. In addition, the widespread adoption of DevOps among organizations to improve the quality of applications as DevOps facilitates the use of automated testing, continuous integration, and continuous delivery tools, which help teams quickly identify and fix bugs, resulting in higher-quality applications, is impacting the market. Moreover, several companies are providing DevOps-as-a-Service solutions to reduce the cost and complexity of managing their DevOps environment, creating a positive outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid digitization and continual technological advancements.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Small-Sized Enterprises

Breakup by Tools:

• Development Tools

• Testing Tools

• Operation Tools

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government and Public Sector

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

