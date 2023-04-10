Jon Rahm Wins His 2nd Major Championship at The Masters with Callaway Clubs and Golf Ball

Rahm, who will return to #1 in the World Golf Rankings on Monday, captures the famed green jacket with a new Paradym Driver, Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, and all Callaway equipment.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rahm showcased a complete shift in performance at Augusta National, as he captured his 2nd career major championship victory on Sunday at The Masters. Rahm trusted Callaway golf equipment and an Odyssey Putter throughout the week, carded an impressive final round 69, and will now move to #1 in the world golf rankings with his win.

With a combination of a new Paradym Triple Diamond Driver, Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Woods, Apex TCB Irons, Jaws Raw Wedges, a Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, and an Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Putter, the 28-year-old played exceptionally well from tee-to-green. He was spectacular off the tee all week and rolled in clutch putts down the stretch.

Rahm has now won 4 times in 2023 with his Paradym Triple Diamond Driver, including in his first start of 2023 at The Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he posted a final round 63. He followed that up with a win in his next event at The American Express, and a victory in February at the Genesis Open. Rahm has said of his driver, "The impact through the ball even when I mishit it is such a good feeling. I don't know what they have done with it, but it feels amazing."

Paradym is off to an outstanding start this year, leading the PGA TOUR in 2023 with 8 driver wins, and the DP World Tour with 5 wins. It's the most played driver family on the LPGA and Champions Tours this year too, and Rose Zhang recently won the Augusta National Women's Amateur with a Paradym Triple Diamond. These new drivers feature an industry-first 360° Carbon Chassis that promotes unprecedented weight redistribution for maximized distance. The Triaxial Carbon crown and Forged Carbon sole are lighter than a titanium chassis. This massive weight savings is repositioned both forward to enhance ball speed, and toward the back of the clubhead for increased forgiveness.

This is Rahm's 2nd major championship with a Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, and this ball helps him hit a variety of shots like never before. The White Hot OG Rossie S Putter has now been in his bag for both major wins as well, and Odyssey continues to have the most worldwide Tour wins of any putter brand this year.

Jon's gear this week from Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and TravisMathew includes:

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver, 10.5-degree

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood, 16-degree

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood, 18-degree

Callaway Apex TCB Irons, 4-PW

Callaway Jaws Raw Wedges, 52-, 56-, 60-degree

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Putter

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

Cuater by TravisMathew "The Ringer" Shoes

"We want to congratulate Jon Rahm on his historic win at The Masters," said Topgolf Callaway Brands President & CEO, Chip Brewer. "He played his best when it mattered most, and to do it at Augusta National makes it even more special. We're proud of his performance, and we look forward to many more great moments with Jon in the future."

