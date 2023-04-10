GC Realty & Development LLC Honored with Production Award from Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® as a Platinum Top 1% Residential Transactions Recipient

ROSELLE, Ill., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® recognized GC Realty & Development LLC as a Platinum Top 1% Residential Transactions Recipient as part of its 2022 Production Awards. Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development LLC is a full-service real estate firm specializing in residential and commercial property management as well as residential and commercial real estate brokerage. "We're honored to be named by Mainstreet as a recipient of the platinum top 1% residential transactions award," said Mark Ainley, new business property manager and founding partner for GC Realty. "We're proud of both the quantity and quality of leasing GC Realty provides for its clients." GC Realty operates at the forefront of tenant screening practices to protect clients from fraud. Their proprietary technology helps to identify and prevent scams, saving their clients thousands in lost rent and property damage all while adhering to strict Chicagoland regulations. The Production Awards highlight the top-performing Mainstreet REALTORS. The award categories include individual residential, residential team and commercial. Awards are given to the top three percent in sales and/or transactions in each category. "Mainstreet REALTORS are committed to strengthening their communities, serving their neighbors and supporting individuals and families in achieving the American dream of home ownership," Mainstreet CEO John Gormley said. "I want to congratulate all of our 2022 Production Award winners for their dedication and leadership in the field, and I look forward to the great things they will continue to do in 2023 and beyond."

About GC Realty & Development, LLC

Founded in 2003, GC Realty & Development LLC is a full-service Real Estate firm specializing in Residential & Commercial Property Management as well as Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. Driven to provide value at the highest level possible to their clients, owners and residents, they are committed to providing quality and ethical service. GC Realty & Development understands how crucial communication is, which it's the pinnacle in their way of doing business. They know that clients must feel confident in the professional management of their investment and GC Realty & Development offers an unmatched level of service and professionalism. Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®

Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® is a professional membership association located in Downers Grove, IL that serves more than 20,000 REALTORS® in DuPage, Lake, and Western and Southern Suburban Cook County. Mainstreet is the largest local REALTOR member organization in Illinois and the seventh largest in the nation. To learn what a REALTOR® can do for you, visit Mainstreet.REALTOR.

