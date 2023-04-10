Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) Announces A New Partnership with Western Kentucky University

BURBANK, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program , the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP®) series of leadership certifications, today announces an exciting partnership with Western Kentucky University.

As an RBLP® Authorized Education Partner, Western Kentucky University will add the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program to its offerings. This program provides students with the knowledge and skills required to build and lead resilient teams in organizations of any size, in any industry.

Students that complete the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program at Western Kentucky University will be prepared to sit for one of the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP®) series of certification exams.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Western Kentucky University" says Dr. Gene Coughlin , the Founder and CEO at RBLP® . "The ability to build and lead resilient teams has never been more important. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible. Our purpose at RBLP® is to share this truth with leaders everywhere."

"The workforce has drastically changed and continues to change at a rapid pace, and we have learned that the 20th century idea of leadership is ineffective at best and detrimental at worst for teams. RBLP delivers a next-level mindset, an inside out approach that equips leaders to meet the needs of a 21st century workforce," says Derek Olive , Director of Continuing & Professional Development at Western Kentucky University. "We are thrilled to partner with the RBLP team to provide this game-changing perspective that, when implemented and supported, is poised to pay dividends for the organizations we serve."

About

Western Kentucky University (WKU) is on a mission to prepare students of all backgrounds to be productive, engaged, and socially responsible citizen-leaders of a global society. The University provides research, service and lifelong learning opportunities for its students, faculty, and other constituents. WKU enriches the quality of life for those within its reach.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®)

RBLP's mission is to certify front-line supervisors (RBLP®), middle managers (RBLP®-C), and senior leaders (RBLP®-T) in Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Collective resilience is the team's ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity. RBLP's vision is to create a worldwide community of practice committed to Building and Leading Resilient Teams.

To learn more about RBLP®, visit: www.resiliencebuildingleader.com

Media Contact:

Belinda Aramide

belinda.aramide@resiliencebuildingleader.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resilience-building-leader-program-rblp-announces-a-new-partnership-with-western-kentucky-university-301791142.html

SOURCE Resilience Building Leader Program