Lucia Capital Group Named the Official Wealth Management Partner for San Diego Loyal Soccer Club 2023 Season

Local firm has been headquartered in San Diego for decades

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucia Capital Group announces that it will serve as the official wealth management partner for San Diego Loyal Soccer Club for the 2023 season.

"We're thrilled to be a partner with San Diego Loyal Soccer Club," said Ray Lucia Jr., chairman and CEO of Lucia Capital Group. "The people of San Diego are deeply loyal to all their sports teams, which is reflected in both the name of the soccer team and the remarkable fan base they've built up. As a business, we've been local – and loyal – to San Diego for decades, so this partnership is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to many years of working with San Diego Loyal and their growing legion of local fans!"

"We always stay loyal to local corporate partners, and we're excited to have Lucia Capital Group join the Loyal family," said SD Loyal Club President Ricardo Campos. "We look forward to working together this season and beyond."

About Lucia Capital Group

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Lucia Capital Group is an independent, family-owned financial services firm that provides wealth management services and an objective approach to investing. Over the years, Lucia Capital Group has grown its business from just one local office to what are now several office locations around the country. Although they serve clients from many different areas of the United States, Lucia Capital Group is most committed to its roots in San Diego through community events and local sponsorships. Pioneers of The Bucket Strategy®, the Lucia family is committed to helping their clients achieve their investment and retirement goals. For more information, please visit lucialoyal.com

About the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal SC is a men's professional soccer team that competes in The USL Championship, the fastest-growing professional soccer league in the world. In its third season in 2022, San Diego Loyal SC saw record crowds at Torero Stadium (University of San Diego) and secured a second consecutive playoff spot. The club is led by Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis, the youngest principal owner in The USL Championship. Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated soccer players in the U.S., leads the technical side as Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations and veteran soccer executive, Ricardo Campos, serves as Club President. On the field, the club will be led by first year Head Coach Nate Miller. For more information on the club, visit sdloyal.com.

