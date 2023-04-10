ScImage Continues to Elevate Its Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

ScImage chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScImage, a leader in cloud-centric enterprise imaging, PACS, and image exchange solutions for the healthcare industry, has successfully completed its System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for Cloud enterprise imaging services.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company's controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

ScImage has a long history of obtaining and maintaining compliance initiatives, said ScImage's President and CEO, Sai Raya, Ph.D.

"A SOC 2 Type 2 examination for PICOM365 Cloud enterprise imaging services system demonstrates that not only are we successfully merging the wealth of security and monitoring features built into the MS Azure platform with our own specific controls and decades of information-security experience, but also that we are fully committed to the principles of security, confidentiality, and availability."

Dr. Raya noted that ScImage has been seeing an increase in the number of security compliance and documentation requests as the healthcare industry transitions from on-premises to Cloud-based workflow.

"The formal SOC 2 path, including independent third-party assessments, is a testament that ScImage will continue to grow our established service commitments, system requirements, and corporate policies to not only meet, but exceed our valued customers' and partners' expectations," Dr. Raya said.

ScImage chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

About ScImage

PICOM365 accommodates any size organization from single physician practices to multi-hospital enterprises in a fully customizable architecture based in the Cloud, in an on-premises infrastructure or in any combination of the two. In every instance of use, PICOM365 provides secure VPN-less image exchange solutions among legacy silo systems, Cloud users, EHRs, and various third-party systems. ScImage is proud to offer a robust software solution that can be used by any organization in any format they wish, offering physicians access to patient information anytime, anywhere.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

