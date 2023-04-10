Sanctuary Wealth Congratulates 14 Advisors Named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Two affiliated advisors also named to Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors list

INDIANAPOLIS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, congratulates its affiliated advisors who were named to the 2023 Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. In addition to the impressive showing across six states, Sanctuary also congratulates the two advisors who were also named to Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors list.

"We're honored to partner with some of the best financial advisors in the country," said Sanctuary Wealth CEO Adam Malamed. "Having so many of our partners recognized by Forbes as being at the top of their profession is a testament to the caliber of talent attracted to Sanctuary's value proposition of providing a world-class independent platform where advisors can grow their practices and serve their clients with distinction. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to supporting their continued success."

The advisors that are partnered with Sanctuary Wealth, recognized by Forbes, include:

Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

California

Kelly Milligan , Quorum Private Wealth, Danville, California

, Quorum Private Wealth, Mike Barry , Quorum Private Wealth, Danville, California

, Quorum Private Wealth, Melissa Yue , Quorum Private Wealth, Danville, California

, Quorum Private Wealth, Sue Mazzetti , Quorum Private Wealth, Danville, California

Indiana

Elizabeth Evans , Evans May Wealth, Carmel, Indiana

, Evans May Wealth, Brooke May , Evans May Wealth, Carmel, Indiana

, Evans May Wealth, Brian Cooke , Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, Indiana

, Cooke Financial Group, J. Chris Cooke , Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas

Emily Hill , Bowersock Capital Partners, Lawrence, Kansas

New Jersey

Rory O'Hara , Ausperity Private Wealth, Moorestown, New Jersey

Tennessee

Patrick Poling , Southern Oak Wealth Group, Brentwood, Tennessee

Texas

George Georgiades , G Squared Private Wealth, College Station, Texas

, G Squared Private Wealth, Brent Chappell , Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (Chappell Wealth Management), The Woodlands, Texas

, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (Chappell Wealth Management), Brad Chappell , Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (Chappell Wealth Management), The Woodlands, Texas

America's Top Wealth Advisors

National

Brian Cooke , Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, Indiana

, Cooke Financial Group, Chris Cooke , Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, Indiana

According to Forbes, the advisors on its annual lists "have a track record of success over time." Forbes' rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms to assess best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials and compliance records. The 250 wealth managers on the list of America's Top Wealth Advisors oversee $1.3 trillion in client assets. The 7,321 advisors on the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list collectively manage nearly $11 trillion in assets.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

