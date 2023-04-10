Axonics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 1

Axonics, Inc. AXNX, a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to report first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, May 1.

Axonics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results. To access the conference call by telephone, interested parties may register at the following link: Axonics 1Q23 registration.

For those not planning to ask a question, the company recommends accessing the conference call by webcast at the following link: Axonics 1Q23 webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Events section of the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics

Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 2 on the 2023 Financial Times ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas and No. 4 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Axonics® sacral neuromodulation systems provide adults with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company's best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence. In the U.S., moderate to severe urinary incontinence affects an estimated 28 million women and fecal incontinence affects an estimated 19 million adults. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

