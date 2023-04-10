New Book Aims to Connect Hunters, Fishers and Outdoorsmen with God

Author shares fourth collection of inspirational and thought-provoking articles

HARROGATE, TENN., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new book shares a selection of concise stories tied to the moral foundations of Christianity that invites readers – especially those interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors – to allow the Holy Spirit to produce within them love, joy, peace, kindness and gentleness, and self-control.

In "Outdoor Truths Volume 4: Hunting and Fishing for Answers," by Gary Miller, readers find a spiritual book filled with stories based in the outdoors that hopes to inspire and grow their faith and belief in God as the creator of all things.

"Nature is a compass that points to God," Miller said. "When outdoorsmen are in nature, here's what I know: they may not be sure about church, Jesus or Christians, but they're positive there is a God. As Paul says: 'Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities, his eternal power and divine nature.'"

"Outdoor Truths Volume Four: Hunting and Fishing for Answers" is the fourth collection of Miller's weekly articles, which can be found in newspapers across the country. His inspiration for each article comes from his own love of the outdoors and his desire to share the gospel in an unobtrusive way.

"I want to be gentle with people. That's how I want to present the gospel. I want them to give a me chance," said Miller. "If they keep reading, they're going to get it. And I want them to keep reading."

"Outdoor Truths Volume Four: Hunting and Fishing for Answers"

By Gary Miller

ISBN: 9781664282872 (softcover); 9781664282889 (hardcover); 9781664282896 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Outdoor Truths Ministry founder Gary Miller has written a weekly column for newspapers and regional magazines across much of the country for twenty years. His brief stories about hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and faith have resonated with readers, both young and old. His unique way of inserting faith and simple goodness into his articles has kept readers coming back year after year. Miller holds a bachelor's degree in Bible and Christian Doctrine, a master's degree in Theological Studies and a master's degree in Christian Apologetics. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and enjoys spending time hunting, fishing and riding his bicycle. To learn more, visit http://www.outdoortruths.org.

###

Media Contact

Beth Del Ville, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, bdelville@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE