Technological Advancements Will Drive Brain Computer Interface Market to US$ 4.69 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Brain Computer Interface Market .

The brain computer interface Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of neuro-prosthetic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing adoption of the technology for patient examination will drive demand for brain computer interface.

North America dominates the global brain computer interface market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/brain-computer-interface-market/8497

Brain Computer Interface Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.47 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 4.69 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growing geriatric population, a high prevalence of neuro-prosthetic diseases, and technological advances that allow paralysed patients to communicate and move will drive the revenue growth of brain computer interface market. Furthermore, this technology's use in simulated gaming, house automation, and military communication are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, this technology's fast adoption in healthcare for patient examination and treatment are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global brain computer interface market from four perspectives: Type, Application, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into invasive, partially invasive, non-invasive, and others. The invasive BCI systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of Invasive intracortical recordings improve mobility in individuals with motor impairments more than non-invasive methods such as EEG.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into restoration of disabilities, repair of brain function, and others. The restoration of disabilities segment dominates the market because the restoration of motor ability in paralysed people is an essential application of brain computer interface.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global brain computer interface market with the largest revenue share of the market. Substantial R&D spending, numerous clinical studies on brain implants in this region, the rising prevalence of neurological conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's disease, growing demand for immersive gaming, and sophisticated healthcare system are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/brain-computer-interface-market/8497

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global brain computer interface market are:

Natus Medical Incorporated

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Medtronic plc

Compumedics Neuroscan

Brain Products GmbH

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

EMOTIV

NeuroSky

Interaxon Inc.

ANT Neuro

Neuroelectrics

Ripple Neuro

NIRx Medical Technologies, LLC

OpenBCI

CGX (Cognionics)

The brain computer interface devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Neurable launched a headphone integrated with brain computer interface technology in April 2022, which uses sensors inserted in the fabric of the earcups and handbags to read the user's brain signal and provide the user with noise cancellation, break alert, and so on.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of a brain-computer interface device to assist stroke patients with hand, wrist, and limb impairments in April 2021. Neurolutions developed the IpsiHand Upper Extremity Rehabilitation System (IpsiHand System), which captures brain activity using non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG) electrodes.

Blackrock Neurotech and AE Studio, a data science and development firm, collaborated in May 2022 to enhance and extend the use case of Blackrock Neurotech's patents technology Move-zagainBCI system.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Invasive Partially Invasive Non-invasive Others

GLOBAL BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Restoration of Disabilities Repair of Brain Function Others

BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8497

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Optometry Equipment Market by Type of Examination (Retina Examination, Cornea Examination, General Examination), End User (Eye Clinic, Hospital, Other End Users) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Onchocerciasis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Anthelmintics, Antibiotics), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market by Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, ELISPOT, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Research Centers, Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antibiotic Therapy, Vaccine), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

IVUS Catheters Market by Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, iMap IVUS), Type (Mechanical IVUS Catheters, Digital IVUS Catheters), Indication (Aortic Aneurysm, Coronary Artery Disease), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/