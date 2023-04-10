Technological Advancements Will Drive Brain Computer Interface Market to US$ 4.69 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,713 in the last 365 days.
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Brain Computer Interface Market.
The brain computer interface Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.
Key Takeaways:
Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/brain-computer-interface-market/8497
Brain Computer Interface Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 1.47 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 4.69 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The growing geriatric population, a high prevalence of neuro-prosthetic diseases, and technological advances that allow paralysed patients to communicate and move will drive the revenue growth of brain computer interface market. Furthermore, this technology's use in simulated gaming, house automation, and military communication are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, this technology's fast adoption in healthcare for patient examination and treatment are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global brain computer interface market from four perspectives: Type, Application, and Region.
Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into invasive, partially invasive, non-invasive, and others. The invasive BCI systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of Invasive intracortical recordings improve mobility in individuals with motor impairments more than non-invasive methods such as EEG.
Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into restoration of disabilities, repair of brain function, and others. The restoration of disabilities segment dominates the market because the restoration of motor ability in paralysed people is an essential application of brain computer interface.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global brain computer interface market with the largest revenue share of the market. Substantial R&D spending, numerous clinical studies on brain implants in this region, the rising prevalence of neurological conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's disease, growing demand for immersive gaming, and sophisticated healthcare system are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/brain-computer-interface-market/8497
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global brain computer interface market are:
The brain computer interface devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8497
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:
Optometry Equipment Market by Type of Examination (Retina Examination, Cornea Examination, General Examination), End User (Eye Clinic, Hospital, Other End Users) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Onchocerciasis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Anthelmintics, Antibiotics), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market by Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, ELISPOT, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Research Centers, Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antibiotic Therapy, Vaccine), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
IVUS Catheters Market by Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, iMap IVUS), Type (Mechanical IVUS Catheters, Digital IVUS Catheters), Indication (Aortic Aneurysm, Coronary Artery Disease), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/