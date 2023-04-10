FiscalNote to Participate in Fireside Chat at The SHARE & NYSE Event

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence will participate in the SHARE & NYSE Exclusive Event, held at the NYSE, on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1:30pm ET. FiscalNote's CEO and co-founder Tim Hwang will conduct a 30-minute fireside chat moderated by EF Hutton analyst, Mike Albanese.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/sharetm-nyse-exclusive-event-april-10th or the "Events and Presentations" section at investors.fiscalnote.com.

An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote NOTE is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

