Breast Imaging Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 6899.62 Mn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Imaging Market is valued at USD 3897.55 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6899.62 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.40% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Overview
The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns.
The Breast Imaging Market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and others. Mammography is the most commonly used breast imaging technology, followed by breast ultrasound. Breast MRI is a relatively new technology, but it is gaining popularity due to its high sensitivity in detecting breast cancer.
The rising prevalence of breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is estimated to account for 25% of all cancers diagnosed in women. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Technological advancements: Technological advancements in the field of breast imaging are leading to the development of new and more accurate imaging techniques. This is leading to an increase in the adoption of breast imaging services.
Investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns: Various organizations, such as the American Cancer Society, are investing in breast cancer screening campaigns. This is leading to an increase in the awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
Challenges
The high cost of breast imaging: Breast imaging is a relatively expensive procedure. This is a major barrier to the adoption of breast imaging services.
The lack of awareness about the importance of breast imaging: There is a lack of awareness about the importance of breast imaging among women. This is a major barrier to the adoption of breast imaging services.
The side effects of breast imaging: Breast imaging can have a number of side effects, such as pain and discomfort. This is a major barrier to the adoption of breast imaging services.
Opportunities and Recommendations
The development of new and more accurate imaging techniques: The development of new and more accurate imaging techniques will help to improve the diagnosis of breast cancer. This will lead to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
The expansion of breast cancer screening programs: The expansion of breast cancer screening programs will help to increase the awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. This will lead to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
The development of new and more effective treatments for breast cancer: The development of new and more effective treatments for breast cancer will help to improve the prognosis of breast cancer patients. This will lead to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Some of the key recommendations for players in the Breast Imaging Market include:
Invest in research and development to develop new and more accurate imaging techniques.
Expand breast cancer screening programs to increase awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
Develop new and more effective treatments for breast cancer to improve the prognosis of breast cancer patients.
Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and research and academic institutions. Hospitals and clinics are the largest end-users of breast imaging services, followed by diagnostic imaging centers. Research and academic institutions are the smallest end-users of breast imaging services.
Based on region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for breast imaging, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for breast imaging.
Top Trends in Global Breast Imaging Market
Government initiatives: Governments in various countries are promoting breast cancer screening programs. This is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Increasing awareness about the importance of early detection: There is a growing awareness among women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. This is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Improvement in healthcare infrastructure: The improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Convenience of breast imaging services: Breast imaging services are becoming more convenient, with the availability of mobile breast imaging units and online appointment booking. This is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Cost-effectiveness of breast imaging services: Breast imaging services are becoming more cost-effective, with the introduction of new technologies and the availability of government subsidies. This is leading to an increase in the demand for breast imaging services.
Recent Developments in the Global Breast Imaging Market
In May 2022, Hologic announced the launch of the 3Dimensions Mammography System, a new breast imaging system that uses tomosynthesis technology to provide three-dimensional images of the breast.
In April 2022, GE Healthcare announced the launch of the Senographe Pristina with Tomosynthesis, a new breast imaging system that combines mammography and tomosynthesis technology.
In March 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of the Mammomat Inspiration with Tomosynthesis, a new breast imaging system that combines mammography and tomosynthesis technology.
Regional Analysis
The Global Breast Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for breast imaging, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for breast imaging.
The growth of the Breast Imaging Market in North America is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. The United States is the largest market for breast imaging in North America.
The growth of the Breast Imaging Market in Europe is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the largest markets for breast imaging in Europe.
The growth of the Breast Imaging Market in Asia Pacific is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets for breast imaging in Asia Pacific.
The growth of the Breast Imaging Market in the Rest of the World is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the largest markets for breast imaging in the Rest of the World.
Global Breast Imaging Market Segmentation
Type of Imaging Technique
The Breast Imaging Market can be segmented on the basis of type of imaging technique into mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, image-guided breast biopsy, and other imaging techniques.
Mammography is the most commonly used breast imaging technique. It is a low-dose X-ray of the breast that is used to detect breast cancer.
Breast ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses sound waves to create images of the breast. It is used to detect breast cancer, cysts, and other abnormalities in the breast.
Breast MRI is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create images of the breast. It is used to detect breast cancer, especially in women with dense breasts.
Image-guided breast biopsy is a procedure that uses imaging techniques to guide a needle into the breast to remove a sample of tissue for diagnosis.
Other imaging techniques include breast tomosynthesis, digital breast tomosynthesis, and contrast-enhanced mammography.
End Users
The Breast Imaging Market can be segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.
Hospitals are the largest end users of breast imaging services. They offer a wide range of breast imaging services, including mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and image-guided breast biopsy.
Diagnostic centers are specialized centers that offer breast imaging services. They are usually smaller than hospitals and offer a more limited range of breast imaging services.
Others include clinics, physician offices, and other healthcare settings.
