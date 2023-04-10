Breast Pump Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 3342.77 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,716 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Pump Market is valued at USD 1860.40 Million in the year 2022 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 3342.77 Million by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.60% over the forecast period.
Market Overview
The breast pump market refers to the industry that produces and sells devices used to extract breast milk from lactating women. Breast pumps can be manual, electric or battery-powered, and they are used by working mothers, mothers with medical conditions, and those who simply want to build up a supply of milk for their baby.
The global breast pump market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, primarily due to an increase in working mothers and a rise in disposable income in developing countries. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in breast pump design, including quieter and more efficient pumps.
North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for breast pumps, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to an increase in disposable income, a growing middle class, and a rise in the number of working mothers.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the global breast pump market is attributed to the rising number of working women, the increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, and the rising demand for breast milk from premature babies. The rising number of working women is leading to an increase in the demand for breast pumps. Breast pumps allow working women to express breast milk and store it for later use. This helps them to continue breastfeeding their babies even when they are away from them.
The increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is also driving the growth of the market. Breastfeeding is known to provide numerous benefits to both the mother and the baby. It helps to protect the baby from infections, allergies, and other health problems. It also helps to improve the mother's health by reducing the risk of postpartum depression and breast cancer.
The rising demand for breast milk from premature babies is also contributing to the growth of the market. Premature babies are unable to produce enough breast milk on their own. Breast milk from donor mothers can help to meet the nutritional needs of premature babies.
Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations
The major challenge for the growth of the global breast pump market is the high cost of breast pumps. Breast pumps are expensive devices and not all mothers can afford them. The high cost of breast pumps is a major barrier to the adoption of breast pumps by low-income families.
The other challenge for the growth of the market is the lack of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. Many mothers are not aware of the benefits of breastfeeding and do not use breast pumps. The lack of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is a major barrier to the adoption of breast pumps.
The opportunities for the growth of the market include the rising demand for breast milk from donor mothers and the increasing government initiatives to promote breastfeeding. The rising demand for breast milk from donor mothers is a major opportunity for the growth of the market. The increasing government initiatives to promote breastfeeding are also a major opportunity for the growth of the market.
The recommendations for the growth of the market include the development of affordable breast pumps and the promotion of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. The development of affordable breast pumps will help to make breast pumps accessible to low-income families. The promotion of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding will help to increase the adoption of breast pumps.
Top Players in the Global Breast Pump Market
Top Report Findings
Top Trends in Global Breast Pump Market
Regional Analysis
Global Breast Pump Market Segmentation
By Product
By Technology
By Application
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1860.40 Million
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 3342.77 Million
|CAGR
|7.60% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Ameda (Magento Inc.), Hygeia Health, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Motif Medical, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations Inc., Spectra Baby USA
|Customization Options
The key questions answered in the Breast Pump Market Report are:
