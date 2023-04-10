Henry Schein Medical Announces Winner of Its 2023 Rising Star Award Program

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,757 in the last 365 days.
Recognition Honors Athletic Trainers for their Dedication Toward Advancing the Athletic Training Profession, While Keeping Athletes in the Game
Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, announced Gina Harris, Head Athletic Trainer at Bellport High School in Brookhaven, New York, as the winner of the third annual Henry Schein Medical Athletics and Schools Rising Star Award. The award celebrates emerging athletic trainers with one to five years of experience in the Sports Medicine industry.
In honor of National Athletic Training Month observed in March, the award recognizes recently graduated athletic trainers who have not yet reached a senior chief-level position but have a strong career trajectory with the potential of forward advancement and appointment at the highest levels of the profession. The Rising Star Award program began in 2021 with winner Darlene Eckhardt, Head Athletic Trainer at the Buffalo Beauts, a professional women's ice hockey team, becoming Henry Schein's first Rising Star. In 2022, Caitlin Hart, Head Athletic Trainer at Newberry High School in Newberry, South Carolina, received the recognition.
"We congratulate Gina Harris for being named the 2023 Rising Star Award winner," said Eric Kearns, Director, Henry Schein Medical's Athletics and Schools business. "It is because of athletic trainers like Ms. Harris, and all the Rising Star Award nominees, that the future of athletic training is promising. Athletic trainers play a pivotal role in the health, safety, and wellness of athletes, and their dedication to the profession should not go unnoticed."
From running rehabilitation programs out of the high school's athletic training room, to attending doctors' appointments with athletes, or purchasing food for students who may not have the means to access healthy options, this year's Rising Star Award winner, Gina Harris, was honored for being the foundation of athletics at Bellport High School. She hosts Sunday recovery for athletes, helping to ensure students get back in the game as soon as possible, and also established a cardiac screening day for four hundred athletes, helping to detect cardiac abnormalities. Additionally, Ms. Harris added a work-based learning program to the high school, where students can shadow her and learn about the athletic training profession.
"I thank Henry Schein Medical Athletics and Schools and my community for recognizing me as the 2023 Rising Star," said Ms. Harris. "Athletic trainers are vital to health care, and I am grateful to have this platform to help elevate the value of having an athletic trainer on staff. I feel incredibly fortunate for the opportunity to help make a greater impact on this astounding profession."
Ms. Harris was among the finalists who demonstrated ongoing achievements and contributions to their institutions and the profession:
The finalists were nominated by their peers and selected by a Recognition Committee that included athletic trainers and industry experts in the field. Together, the committee members have experience from an athletic training perspective of a broadly diverse size, type, and geographic distribution.
As the winner, Ms. Harris will receive an athletic trainer's kit filled with Essity supplies and a Compex Sport Elite 3.0 muscle stimulator. For more information about the Rising Star Award winner and finalists, click here. To learn more about Henry Schein Medical's Athletics and Schools business, click here.
