Lactate Meter Market Size to Reach USD 299.5 Mn by 2031 | Excusive Research by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market report by TMR, the global lactate meter market size was worth USD 141.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 299.5 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5%. The exhaustive market research conducted by TMR suggests that the rising trend of wellness and health is expected to spur prodigious growth in the global business.
Lactate is generated in the body when an individual is involved in high-intensity physical exercise. Lactate levels indicate the performance and fitness of an individual. A lactate meter is a portable device used to measure the lactate level in human blood. It is preferred largely because it displays the result instantly on the screen. Trainers and athletes need to monitor their lactate levels regularly owing to the intense workouts they carry out.
Lactate Meter Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 141.3 Mn in 2022
|Estimated Value
|USD 299.5 Mn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|177 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Application and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|ApexBio, EKF Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical, Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd., Arkray, Inc., BST Bio Sensor Technology, TaiDoc Technology, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Lactometers are also used in medical settings to monitor health conditions such as heart failure, sepsis, and lung diseases. Lactate meters are available in various types, such as mobile lactate meters, point-of-care lactate meters, wearable lactate meters, and non-invasive lactate meters. Wide application of lactate meters across various sectors, such as sports, healthcare, and fitness, offers significant opportunities in the global market.
Lactate Meter Market: Growth Drivers
Key Findings of Lactate Meter Market
Lactate Meter Market: Regional Dynamics
North America is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to increase in incidence of chronic diseases. Countries such as the U.S. are focusing on well-established healthcare infrastructure with advanced technological support, including sports medicine. The presence of major market players in this region has increased the production capacities. In addition, the rising popularity of sports in this region may prove to be crucial in the market growth.
The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience moderate growth due to high demand for point-of-care testing. Additionally, rise in incidence of diabetes in countries such as China and India has led to increase in sales of lactometers.
The market Europe is projected to witness steady growth due to surge in awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases.
Lactate Meter Market: Competitive Analysis
Key players operating in the market are focusing on rigorous research and development activities to develop handheld and wearable devices that can efficiently monitor health conditions. Integration of IoT to provide accuracy in measurements has accelerated market growth.
Key players operating in the market are:
Lactate Meter Market: Segmentation
Product Type
Application
End-user
Regions
