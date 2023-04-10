EBI's Chairman Demonstrates Enormous Confidence in Company; Acquires Additional $2.4M Common Stock

Jacksonville, Florida, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jacksonville, Fla. -- Everything Blockchain Inc., EBZT, a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that Epic Industry Corp, a company owned solely by Michael Hawkins, the Company's Chairman of the Board, acquired an additional 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock in a private transaction from a private investor. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.4 million. Following the transaction, Mr. Hawkins owns 982,500 shares of common stock.

"The acquisition of these common shares is a reflection of my confidence in the long-term value of EBI," said Michael Hawkins, Chairman, EBI. "Elevating database management systems by building in private, seamless blockchain technology will disrupt and surpass the status quo and will become the standard bearer of how to protect business and individuals in today's working environment. I believe EBI's management team are the pioneers, and that EBI's products have unlimited growth and prospects."

EBI's innovative solutions are fundamentally advancing how the world's top enterprises leverage databases to drive revenue–an advancement that is sorely needed. In 2017, Gartner estimated that enterprises spent $38.6 billion on database management systems but in 2022, Gartner analyst Merv Adrian predicts this number is just shy of $80 billion, indicating "unprecedented" growth1. Additionally, revenue for managed cloud services (dbPaaS) rose to $39.2 billion in 2021– it now represents over 49% of all DMBS revenue2.

The Company's next generation database, BuildDB, delivers superior performance, reduced latency, zero trust and unmatched resilience – backed by a private blockchain architecture. BuildDB provides enterprises with a new and disruptive way to store, manage, and protect data even as customers deploy applications that produce and consume ever larger datasets. BuildDB is offered as a SaaS application managed in a continuous delivery model and is available for deployment from AWS Marketplace.

Additionally, the Company's EB Control application, a zero-trust data protection solution that allows the data owner to maintain complete control over their data for its lifetime is making waves in the market. EBI recently established partnerships with Al-Rushaid Technologies to break into the Middle East and North Africa market and the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) to bring EB Control to U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities, and public health and education institutions.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. EBZT is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan" or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

