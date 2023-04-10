Data Center Networking Market to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.4 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Data Center Networking Market is segmented into Component, End-Users and Region. For the estimation of the Data Center Networking Market size, the bottom-up approach was used during the analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Data Center Networking Market ”. The total global market size for the “Data Center Networking Market” was valued at USD 21.80 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 21.80 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 49.41 Bn CAGR 12.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Component and End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183948

Data Center Networking Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an analysis of the Data Center Networking Market with industry revenue, market leaders, and followers and is disrupted on the basis of various regions and countries across the globe as well as forecast in terms of value. The report covers a competitive analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and growth of the Data Center Networking Market in detail. Also provides an industry profile, market strategies, status, and core competitors and includes the factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively and will give an easy and clear business view of the industry to the decision-makers such as investors and stakeholders. The report provides an analysis of the key players in the Data Center Networking Market including their size, market share, market revenue, market growth, and profitability. The report gives regional coverage of key industries covered in the report to measure their dominance with Key manufacturers. In the report, bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Data Center Networking Market size. The report includes an analysis of global data center networking industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Data Center Networking Market Overview

Data center networking is the integration of a constellation of networking resources switching, routing, load balancing, analytics, etc. to facilitate the storage and processing of applications and data. These workloads require diverse hardware or high-end network components to compute , store, retrieve, and transfer data from the workloads across local and wide area networks.

Increase in demand for high-speed by internet users to influence the market growth

The growing demand for high-speed internet and the high growth of mega data centers are expected to drive the growth of the Data Centre Networking market. The high adoption of 100 GB switch ports and the rapid development of broadband and internet infrastructure is also expected to show a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing construction of new data centers and the replacement of existing technologies across the world. The reduced cost of semiconductor components is expected to drive the market demand.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183948

An increase in the complexity of data center designs and uncertainty regarding data protection are expected to hinder Data Center Networking Market growth during the forecast period.

In North America, developing data center infrastructure to propel Data Center Networking Market growth.

In 2022, North America held the largest Data Center Networking Market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The countries in the area are well economically developed. The regional growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing technology, digitalization, acceptance of virtualization and various storage system services. Increasing cyber-attacks in the IT sectors and technological sectors are the main influencing key factors in the market growth.

Data Center Networking Market Segmentation

By Component:

• Services

Professional

Managed

• Solutions

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Servers

Application Delivery Controllers

Others



Based on the Component, the solutions data center networking segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The solutions segment held the largest Data Center Networking Market share in 2022. The segment growth is due to the high adoption of data center networking solutions which offers various advantages including provisioning centralized control, providing flexibility & scalability, and enhancing capacity. Such a factor influences segment growth in the market and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

By End-Users:

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Public sector and utilities

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Others

Based on End-Users, the IT and Telecom segment to dominate the Data Center Networking Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the IT & Telecom segment held the largest global market share 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by such factors as the growth of telecom subscribers and the growing use of smartphones to generate more information and increase the demand for Data Center Networking solutions across the world.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/183948

Data Center Networking Market Key Players include:

• Broadcom Corp

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• HPE, Lenovo Group

• IBM, Intel Corporation

• Juniper Networks Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE

• Pluribus Networks

• VMware Inc.

• Console Connect

• Edge Micro

Key questions answered in the Data Center Networking Market are:

What is Data Center Networking?

What was the Data Center Networking Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Data Center Networking Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Data Center Networking Market?

What are the key benefits of the Data Center Networking Market?

What are the new trends in Data Center Networking?

Which segment dominated the Data Center Networking Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Data Center Networking Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Data Center Networking Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Data Center Networking Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Data Center Networking Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Data Center Networking Market?

Who are the key players in the Data Center Networking Market?



Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183948

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading IT and Telecommunication research firm that has also published the following reports:

Data Center Physical Security Market : The total market size was valued at USD 1.43 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.02 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.81 Bn. The increase increasing security issues about curtailing data and critical infrastructure are expected to drive market growth.

Data Privacy Software Market : The total market size was valued at USD 1.65 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 24.35Bn. The rising need to raise the adaption of IoT devices to achieve high is expected to drive market growth.

Networking Ports Market : The total market size was valued at USD 153.2 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 235.6 Bn. The increasing virtualization of network infrastructure is expected to drive market growth.

Intent-Based Networking Market : The total market size was valued at USD 850.17 Mn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 14054.4 Mn. The increasing market for IT and telecom and the BFSI industry is expected to drive market growth.

Operational Technology Market : The total market size was valued at USD 154.5 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 281.8 Bn. The increasing number of various governments supporting IoT innovations is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656