Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2023-2028, Leading Companies Analysis, Business Growth, Statistics and Forecast

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global beauty and personal care products market size reached US$ 481.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 787.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028. Beauty and personal care are crucial components of everyday life that involve caring for oneself and improving one's physical appearance. Beauty pertains to the traits or combination of traits that appeal to the senses, particularly sight, while personal care refers to the upkeep of cleanliness and grooming. The concept of beauty encompasses an extensive range of items, including makeup, skincare, perfumes, hair care, and nail care, which aim to enhance one's physical attributes and boost confidence. In contrast, personal care involves washing, brushing teeth, shaving, and applying deodorant, all of which are critical to maintaining hygiene and grooming using soap, shampoo, and toothpaste, that are specifically formulated to purify and maintain the body and sustain its well-being.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Growth:

The growing concerns regarding personal hygiene and appearance majorly drive the global market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the potential health and environmental risks of synthetic ingredients is propelling the demand for natural and organic products, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market. This is encouraging leading manufacturers to develop a broad range of new products, including skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances, all formulated with plant-based ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals, further impacting the demand. Along with this, the rising popularity of e-commerce and online retail has made it easier for consumers to discover and purchase beauty products easily, which is contributing to the market. In addition, social media platforms are emerging as crucial influencers of consumer behavior in the beauty industry impacting the demand for beauty and personal care products.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Avon Products (Natura & Co)

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kao Corporation

• L’Oréal S.A

• Mary Kay Inc

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by Product:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Color Cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others

Breakup by Pricing:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

