Blockchain in Retail Market Size To Hit US$ 5,681.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 54% | IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global blockchain in retail market on the basis of component, type, organization size and application.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global blockchain in retail market size reached US$ 370.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5,681.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 54% during 2023-2028.

What is Blockchain in Retail?

Blockchain in retail represents distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) that generally rely on cryptography to record digital transactions in the retail industry. It offers several benefits, including increased transparency, on-time delivery, real-time information, minimized costs, faster payments, improved security, record-time service for retailers, etc. Blockchain in retail is a cost-effective solution, as it simplifies the interoperability of applications and transactions while eliminating the requirement for administration. It also assists businesses in tracking the product back to the supply chain and identifying suppliers, manufacturers, and batches to solve supply chain issues. Consequently, blockchain in retail solutions are extensively utilized across commercial organizations, as they streamline administrative processes in the back offices of retailers, thereby enabling employees to focus more on value-added work.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Blockchain in Retail Market?

The growing demand for transparent transactions to build trust between suppliers, companies, and customers is primarily driving the blockchain in retail market. Additionally, the rising investments by retailers in blockchain-based solutions to ensure authenticity, quality, reliability, and product safety are further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing technological advancements and international trade in the retail sector are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, blockchain provides enhanced cryptographic security for its databases and transactions that help in fraud reduction, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, it is also utilized for digital payment, online shopping, risk and compliance, etc. Furthermore, the inflating need for smart contracts to cost and save the time of companies and remove merchants who charge extra for authenticating a transaction is anticipated to fuel the blockchain in retail market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Solution:

• Unified Communication and Collaboration

• Enterprise Social Collaboration

• Project and Team Management

• Document Management System

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Public Sectors

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

• Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd

• Cognizant

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Reply

• SAP SE

• Sofocle Technologies Pvt. Ltd

and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Group).

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

