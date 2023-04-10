Europe LED Lighting Market 2023-2028, Demand, Regional Overview, Growth Factor and Forecast

Europe LED Lighting Market 2023

UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, EUROPE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the Europe LED lighting market size reached US$ 20.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2023-2028. LED, or light-emitting diode, is a highly energy-efficient lighting system that uses semiconductor diodes to produce light. Compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, LED light use significantly less energy and are considered more durable, lower power consumption, fast switching, compact size, low heat output, reliability, and minimal radiation emission and is long-lasting. It is also dimmable, allowing precise control of the light's intensity, color, and temperature. Additionally, it is environmentally friendly and does not contain any hazardous materials, making it a safe and sustainable option for lighting. It is commercially available in various colors, sizes, and styles and can be used for a wide range of applications, from accent lighting to task lighting, making them a versatile and practical lighting solution.

Europe LED Lighting Market Demand:

An increasing spending on infrastructure development projects majorly drives the market in Europe. Coupled with the growing consumer inclination towards environmentally friendly lighting sources, which is acting as a driving factor. In line with this, numerous businesses and consumers seek to reduce their energy consumption and save on operational costs, leading to a rising demand for LED lighting. In addition, favorable policies implemented by several European countries, such as energy rebates, tax incentives, and subsidies, are encouraging businesses and households to transition to LED lighting. Therefore, these policies are supporting the market positively. Furthermore, the continuous decline in the prices of LED chips and components of lighting systems is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include continual technological advancements and extensive research and development.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Cree Inc.

• Dialight PLC

• Eaton Corporation Inc. (Cooper Industries LLC)

• Osram Licht AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

• Signify N.V. (Philips Inc.)

• TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

• Zumtobel Group AG

Breakup by Product Type:

• LED Lamps and Modules

• LED Fixtures

Breakup by Application:

• Retrofit

• Retail and Hospitality

• Outdoor

• Offices

• Architectural

• Residential

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

