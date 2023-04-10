B2C E-commerce Market Demand 2023, Business Growth, Revenue, Leading Companies, and Forecast Till 2028

B2C E-commerce Market 2023

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “B2C E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global B2C e-commerce market size reached US$ 4.4 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028. Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce is a commercial business model where enterprises sell products and services directly to end-users, or consumers, through an online platform. In a B2C e-commerce model, the business creates an online storefront that is accessible to consumers, allowing them to browse, select, and purchase products or services without having to visit a brick-and-mortar store physically. The convenience and ease of online shopping have made B2C e-commerce increasingly popular among consumers, becoming a critical component of the modern retail landscape. Additionally, it enables businesses to gather data on consumer preferences, which can be used to improve marketing strategies and personalize the shopping experience. As a result, it is revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers interact, providing convenience and flexibility that has transformed the retail industry.

B2C E-commerce Market Growth:

The shifting inclination towards online shopping majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the increasing use of smartphones and growing internet penetration across the globe. Along with this, the widespread adoption of B2C e-commerce in numerous industries, such as electronics, automotive, and travel and tourism due to its convenience, flexible delivery options, easy return policies, multiple payment options, and intuitive product navigation is significantly supporting the market. In addition, several leading companies are adopting various marketing strategies, including contests, giveaways, free add-ons, and loyalty programs, to expand their customer base, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, B2C e-commerce is also benefiting from the growing influence of social media channels, as smaller stores can collaborate with popular online portals to reach a wider audience. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon.com Inc.

• ASOS plc

• Booking Holdings Inc.

• eBay Inc.

• JD.com Inc.

• Macy’s Inc.

• Makemytrip Limited

• Otto GmbH & Co KG

• Rakuten Inc.

• Walmart Inc.

Breakup by Type:

• B2C Retailers

• Classifieds

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Consumer Electronics

• Clothing and Footwear

• Books and Stationery

• Home Decor and Electronics

• Travel and Tourism

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

