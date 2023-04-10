Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer for Brown & Brown. Mathis will also serve on the senior leadership team.

Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, remarked, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Robert as our chief legal officer and a member of our senior leadership team. Brown & Brown was built on a foundation deeply rooted in honesty and integrity, and Robert’s more than 30 years as a legal professional well positions him to continue upholding the high standards of business ethics that we have throughout our Company.”

Before joining Brown & Brown, Robert served as a senior vice president for KBR, Inc., where he had direct responsibility in the global energy, technology and international government services areas of the business. He has also held various legal roles for both international and domestic organizations, including Holland & Knight LLP, Enron India Private Limited, Prisma Energy Europe Limited, Enron Corp and Lockard Group. Robert is a graduate of the University of Florida (B.A., J.D.) and is an active and licensed member of the Florida Bar. He will be based at the Brown & Brown, Inc. campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770