North America Led Lighting Market 2023-2028, Industry Share, Size, Competitive Outlook, and Forecast

North America Led Lighting Market 2023

UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, NORTH AMERICA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the North America LED lighting market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2023-2028. LED lighting is a type of lighting technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to produce light. LEDs are semiconductor devices that convert electricity into light. It uses significantly less energy than traditional lighting sources, which translates into lower electricity bills and a lesser carbon footprint. Additionally, it has a longer lifespan than traditional bulbs, which reduces the frequency of replacements and maintenance costs. is also highly versatile and can be used in a variety of applications. It can be designed to produce different colors and color temperatures, making it suitable for a range of settings, from home and office lighting to automotive and street lighting.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-led-lighting-market/requestsample

North America Led Lighting Market Trends:

The market in North America is primarily driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Since LED lights consume significantly less energy than traditional lighting systems, which makes them a more sustainable and cost-effective choice for residential and commercial sectors, which is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the increasing environmental concerns among the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the uptake of Led lighting solutions across the region. Moreover, numerous initiatives are undertaken by the government to eliminate the use of traditional lighting systems and promote energy-efficient technologies, such as LEDs, providing incentives and subsidies to encourage consumers to switch to LED lighting is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include increasing infrastructural development projects and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-led-lighting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• LED Lamps and Modules

• LED Fixtures

Breakup by Application:

• Retrofit

• Retail and Hospitality

• Outdoor

• Offices

• Architectural

• Residential

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/camping-tent-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/devops-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-frozen-foods-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-wearable-devices-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/pupillometer-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.