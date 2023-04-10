Indian Bakery Market Outlook 2023-2028, Business Strategies, Industry Revenue, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast

Indian Bakery Market 2023

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Bakery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, the Indian bakery market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028. A bakery is an establishment where baked goods, such as bread, pastries, cakes, and cookies, are prepared and sold. Baking is an ancient art that has been practiced for thousands of years and today, bakeries are an important part of many communities, providing fresh and delicious baked goods to customers of all ages. It involves the utilization of flour, sugar, eggs, and other ingredients, which are mixed together and baked in an oven. A bakery can range from small independent shops to large commercial operations that supply baked goods to supermarkets and restaurants. Some bakeries specialize in particular types of baked goods, such as artisanal breads or French pastries, while others offer a wide variety of items.

Market Demand:

The market in India is primarily driven by the widespread consumption of baked foods among the masses. This can be attributed to changing dietary patterns of individuals and the rising popularity of convenient food items. Along with this, the proliferation of numerous bakeries across the country that sells aesthetically pleasing baked foods is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the easy availability of the ingredients used in the preparation of baked foods via online and offline organized distributed channels and the advent of home delivery models are providing a boost to the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, the increasing popularity of social media and inflating disposable income levels of the masses.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

• Britannia Industries Limited

• ITC Limited

• Parle Products Private Limited

• Surya Food and Agro Limited.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Biscuit

o Cookies

o Cream Biscuits

o Glucose Biscuits

o Marie Biscuits

o Non Salt Crackers Biscuits

o Salt Crackers Biscuits

o Milk Biscuits

o Others

• Bread

o Sandwich Breads

o Hamburgers

o Croissants

o Others

• Cakes and Pastries

o Packed Cupcakes

o Pastries

o Muffins

o Layer Cakes

o Donuts

o Swiss Roll

o Others

• Rusk

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Artisanal Bakeries

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

