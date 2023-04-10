Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook 2023-2028, Trends, Statistics, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

Indian Agricultural Equipment Market 2023

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Agricultural Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the Indian agricultural equipment market size reached INR 1,023.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,852.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2023-2028. Agricultural equipment refers to the various tools, machines, and vehicles used in farming and agriculture. These tools help farmers and agricultural workers to perform different tasks more efficiently, saving time and labor. Some common types of agricultural equipment include tractors, plows, cultivators, seeders, sprayers, harvesters, and irrigation systems. These machines are designed to perform specific tasks such as soil preparation, planting, watering, fertilization, weed control, harvesting, and transportation. Agricultural equipment has revolutionized the Indian farming industry, allowing farmers to produce more food with less labor and time. This has helped to increase food production and improve food security in India. Advancements in technology have led to the development of more advanced and efficient agricultural equipment, such as precision agriculture tools that use GPS and sensors to optimize crop yields and reduce waste. Agricultural equipment plays a vital role in modern agriculture, helping farmers to produce more food efficiently and sustainably to feed a growing Indian population.

Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Demand:

The increasing demand for food across the country is driving the Indian agricultural equipment market. Moreover, the continual advancements in precision farming technologies, such as the advent of GPS and remote sensing have enabled farmers to optimize crop yields while minimizing input costs, thus contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, the government of India has implemented various policies aimed at promoting agricultural mechanization, such as subsidies and tax incentives, which have led to increased demand for agricultural equipment. Furthermore, the growing trend towards sustainable farming practices has led to the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment. Other factors, such as the emergence of contract farming methods, and low import duties on agricultural equipment, are also influencing the market across India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment:

• Tractors

• Trailers

• Harvesters

• Planting Equipment

• Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment

• Spraying Equipment

• Hay and Forage Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation

• Sowing and Planting

• Weed Cultivation

• Plant Protection

• Harvesting and Threshing

• Post-Harvest and Agro Processing

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• South India

• West India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

