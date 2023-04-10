India Lingerie Market Grow With CAGR of 10.9% Between 2023-2028: Regional Overview, Growth Factor and Forecast

India Lingerie Market 2023

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA , April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Lingerie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India lingerie market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2023-2028. Lingerie refers to a category of clothing that includes undergarments and intimate care products worn by both men and women. It is manufactured using lightweight, stretchable, soft, and smooth materials, such as satin, cotton, nylon, lace, chiffon, silk, elastance, lycra, and polyester. It is widely available in various patterns, sizes, designs, colors, and materials, with options ranging from premium to super-premium and customizable to economic variants. It contributes to good health, assists in boosting confidence, performing activities, and reducing discomfort, irritation, and stress. Additionally, it protects the clothes from sweat and bodily secretions while reducing the occurrence of bad odor and itchiness around the vagina. Some commonly used lingerie products include bodysuits, corsets, camisoles, knickers, girdles, thongs, bralettes, briefs, and thongs.

India Lingerie Market Growth:

The increasing preference for maintaining personal hygiene among the masses is driving the market in India. Coupled with this, the shifting preference for trendy intimate wear due to the availability of diversified product variants and the introduction of sustainable lingerie in the market is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, numerous players are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology in developing their shopping applications in order to offer personalized experiences to customers, thus creating a positive market outlook. The market is further driven by the rising influence of social media among the masses, the easy product availability through online and offline organized distributed channels, and the advent of home delivery models. Other factors, such as rising awareness about the importance of wearing the right lingerie and the development of aggressive marketing strategies, are also influencing the market across India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Brassiere

• Knickers or Panties

• Shapewear

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Silk

• Satin

• Nylon

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Economy

• Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Mass Merchandizers

• Specialized Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

