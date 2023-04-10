Chinese National, Subject of International Arrest Warrant, Arrested in Laayoune

MOROCCO, April 10 - Elements of the Laayoune police headquarters have arrested, Wednesday, a Chinese national aged 38, subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the Chinese judicial authorities, for his alleged involvement in a case of public funds embezzlement, a security source said.

The suspect was arrested after the operation of pointing in the database of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) had revealed that he was the subject of a red notice at the request of the National Central Bureau in Beijing, for his alleged involvement in a case of embezzlement of large sums of money when he worked as an executive in a Chinese public institution, said the same source.

The suspect was placed in custody on the orders of the prosecutor's office, pending his presentation to the judicial authorities responsible for deciding on requests for extradition of criminals, in accordance with national legal texts and international conventions relevant, noted the security source.

The arrest of this foreign national is part of the efforts made by the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) to strengthen the mechanisms of international security cooperation in the fight against transnational crime and the tracking of wanted persons internationally, said the same source.

MAP: 07 avril 2023