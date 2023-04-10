Philadelphia-Area Tree Company, Mr. Tree, Launches Intiative to Plant New Trees

ASTON, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Tree, a tree service company located in Aston, Pennsylvania, has launched an initiative to plant new trees after completing a tree removal job in an effort to help the environment while also serving their customers. The move is a testament to Mr. Tree's commitment to the environment, as well as its customers, both new and old.

By planting new trees, the company is not only restoring the natural beauty of the community but also contributing to a more sustainable future. "Trees are beautiful extensions of your home that provide natural shade and gorgeous landscaping – but sometimes, trees can do a lot of damage during a storm," Mike Rupnicki, owner of Mr. Tree, said. "Our goal in planting new trees is to compensate for the loss of plants and foliage in our area, by replacing the trees that are removed."

The offer is available to Mr. Tree customers who purchase a tree removal job over $3,000. Once the removal job is complete, homeowners can choose a species and location to plant the new tree. "Our team is skilled in helping customers assess whether or not a tree poses a risk to their home. In some cases, you may want to remove trees to further enhance your landscape design. Whatever the reason – we can help."

Since 2011, Mr. Tree has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 10 years' experience in the tree service industry, Rupnicki is proud to have created a company that puts customers first, while adhering to strict safety and health standards. "It is our hope that we can really make a difference when it comes to landscapes in our area," Rupnicki said. "Many tree species have suffered due to stronger storms and hotter temperatures in recent years."

For more information about having a tree removed or to have a tree inspected, please contact Mr. Tree at 484-999-0040 or visit the remove a tree, get a tree page on the Mr. Tree website.

About Mr. Tree

It all began in 1988, when Mr. Tree's founder, Mike Rupnicki, was five years old and spent his days climbing trees. His passion carried into adulthood when he began Mr. Tree in 2011. After more than 10 years in business, Mr. Tree is a trusted resource and tree service for Delaware and Chester Counties. The company provides various tree-related services, like tree removal, stump removal, lot clearing, tree pruning, and emergency services.

Media Contact

Mike Rupnicki, Mr. Tree, 1 484-999-0040, mrtreepa@gmail.com

SOURCE Mr. Tree