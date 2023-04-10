Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size & Share to Surpass $155.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market is valued at USD 111.93 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 186.67 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.60% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are proteins that are produced by the immune system to fight off infection. They are made in the laboratory by fusing a human B cell with a myeloma cell. The resulting hybridoma cell produces large amounts of a single type of antibody, which is then purified and used for therapeutic purposes.

mAbs are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. They are also being developed for use in diagnostics and research.

The global monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is being driven by a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for biologics, and the rising awareness about mAb therapies.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders are on the rise worldwide. This is leading to an increased demand for biologics, which are a type of drug that is made from living cells. mAbs are a type of biologic that is being used to treat a wide range of chronic diseases.

Increasing demand for biologics: Biologics are a type of drug that is made from living cells. They are often used to treat chronic diseases that are not well-controlled with traditional medications. The demand for biologics is increasing due to a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing effectiveness of biologics, and the increasing awareness of biologics among patients and physicians.

Rising awareness about mAb therapies: mAb therapies are a type of treatment that uses monoclonal antibodies to target and kill specific cells. They are being used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The awareness about mAb therapies is increasing among patients and physicians due to the increasing number of clinical trials that are demonstrating the effectiveness of mAbs.

Challenges

High cost of mAbs: mAbs are often very expensive to produce. This is due to the fact that they are made from living cells and require a complex manufacturing process. The high cost of mAbs is a major barrier to their adoption, especially in developing countries.

Safety concerns: mAbs are a type of biologic, which means that they are made from living cells. This raises some safety concerns, as biologics can sometimes cause serious side effects.

Competition from other therapies: mAbs are facing competition from other types of therapies, such as small molecule drugs and gene therapy. These therapies are often less expensive than mAbs and can be just as effective.

Opportunities

Expanding indications for mAbs: mAbs are being developed for use in a wider range of indications, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. This is expanding the market for mAbs and driving growth.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup and other factors. This is leading to an increased demand for mAbs, which can be tailored to the specific needs of each patient.

Growing adoption of mAbs in developing countries: The adoption of mAbs in developing countries is growing due to the increasing availability of these therapies and the decreasing cost of mAbs.

Recommendations

Develop new mAbs for a wider range of indications: Companies should focus on developing new mAbs for a wider range of indications, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. This will expand the market for mAbs and drive growth.

Invest in research and development: Companies should invest in research and development to develop new and innovative mAbs. This will help them stay ahead of the competition and maintain their market share.

Partner with other companies: Companies can partner with other companies to develop new mAbs and to bring these therapies to market. This will help them reduce the cost of development and to bring these therapies to market faster.

Market mAbs to patients and physicians: Companies should market mAbs to patients and physicians to increase awareness about these therapies and to encourage their adoption.

Top Players in the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer

Top Report Findings

Based on type, the market is segmented into fully human antibodies, humanized antibodies, and chimeric antibodies. Fully human antibodies are the most common type of mAb and are made entirely from human proteins. Humanized antibodies are made from a combination of human and mouse proteins, while chimeric antibodies are made from a combination of mouse and human proteins.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer is the largest application segment of the monoclonal antibodies market, followed by autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The growth of the cancer segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising demand for personalized medicine.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for monoclonal antibodies, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

Top Trends in Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders are on the rise worldwide. This is leading to an increased demand for biologics, which are a type of drug that is made from living cells. mAbs are a type of biologic that is being used to treat a wide range of chronic diseases.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup and other factors. This is leading to an increased demand for mAbs, which can be tailored to the specific needs of each patient.

Growing adoption of mAbs in developing countries: The adoption of mAbs in developing countries is growing due to the increasing availability of these therapies and the decreasing cost of mAbs.

Technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production: Technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production are making it possible to produce mAbs more efficiently and at a lower cost. This is making mAbs more accessible to patients around the world.

Development of new and innovative mAbs: A number of new and innovative mAbs are being developed for the treatment of a variety of diseases. These mAbs are designed to be more effective and have fewer side effects than traditional mAbs.

Increased use of mAbs in combination therapies: mAbs are increasingly being used in combination therapies with other drugs. This is because mAbs can work synergistically with other drugs to improve the efficacy of treatment.

Expansion of mAb markets: The mAb market is expanding into new markets, such as veterinary medicine and agriculture. This is due to the increasing recognition of the potential of mAbs to treat a variety of diseases in these areas.

Recent Developments in the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The cancer sub-segment of the indication segment is anticipated to dominate the Monoclonal Antibodies Market. The segment is growing owing to the rise in cancer patients. As per World Health Organization (WHO) around 50 million people are currently suffering from cancer.

The Vivo sub-segment of the product type segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021 for the Monoclonal Antibodies Market. Vivo production is considered to be a cost-effective technique for producing Monoclonal Antibodies. Although, the availability of several in vitro methods is expected to hamper the adoption of in vivo production techniques in the coming years.

North America is the largest regional segment. This growth in the region is due to the increasing demand for Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB) in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. This region has the advanced technological infrastructure for producing Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB). Government offers initiatives for treating patients with cancer thus demands Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB) treatment.

The global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is the largest market for monoclonal antibodies, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

The European market for monoclonal antibodies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the European market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

The Asia Pacific market for monoclonal antibodies is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

The Rest of the World market for monoclonal antibodies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the Rest of the World market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

Segmentation of the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market:

By Source

Murine antibodies are the most common type of monoclonal antibody and are produced in mice.

Chimeric antibodies are produced by combining the variable regions of a mouse antibody with the constant regions of a human antibody.

Humanized antibodies are produced by further modifying the variable regions of a chimeric antibody to make them more similar to human antibodies.

Human antibodies are produced in humans and are the least likely to cause an immune response.

Indication

Cancer is the largest indication segment of the monoclonal antibodies market, followed by autoimmune diseases and inflammatory diseases. The growth of the cancer segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising demand for personalized medicine.

Autoimmune diseases are a group of diseases that occur when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues. The most common autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis.

Inflammatory diseases are a group of diseases that occur when the body's immune system responds to an infection or injury. The most common inflammatory diseases are asthma, allergies, and Crohn's disease.

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites. The most common infectious diseases are pneumonia, influenza, and HIV/AIDS.

Others include allergies, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

End User

Hospitals are the largest end user segment of the monoclonal antibodies market, followed by research institutes. The growth of the hospital segment is attributed to the increasing number of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Research institutes are involved in the development and research of new monoclonal antibodies. The growth of the research institute segment is attributed to the increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies.

Others include clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

Geography

North America is the largest market for monoclonal antibodies, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

Europe is the second largest market for monoclonal antibodies, followed by Asia Pacific. The growth of the European market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for monoclonal antibodies, attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in the field of monoclonal antibody production.

The Rest of the World market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 111.93 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 186.67 Billion CAGR 6.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis, Pfizer Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/monoclonal-antibodies-market-1673/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report are:

What is the size of the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the growth drivers of the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the key trends in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the key challenges in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

Who are the key players in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the opportunities in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the threats in the global monoclonal antibodies market?

What are the future prospects of the global monoclonal antibodies market?

Blog: