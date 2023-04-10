CloudMD Names Dhruv Chandra Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Technological Advancement in Next Phase of Growth

CloudMD strengthens its commitment to innovation, exceptional customer experiences, data-driven insights, security, and compliance

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, announced the appointment of Dhruv Chandra as the Company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Dhruv will oversee and provide strategic direction to the technical and engineering teams within CloudMD. He will focus on the enhancement of the Company’s technology systems with a focus on a cloud-native, secure, and compliant architecture. Dhruv’s leadership experience coupled with his extensive cloud and security background will be harnessed across the entire CloudMD technology stack including the Kii platform to ensure a clear competitive advantage.



Dhruv has close to three decades of experience in technology transformation, risk management, data security, systems architecture, governance and compliance. He has an exemplary track record in leading transformation including as Principal Architect at Google and as Head of Governance and Compliance at RBC. Dhruv has led cross-functional teams to design, plan, implement, and govern complex technology strategies including managing cloud data risk management for some of Canada’s biggest financial institutions.

Dhruv primary responsibility will be ensuring vertical integration of technology that focuses on executing our product innovation roadmap, back-office integration, and driving our innovation agenda. He will help scale our systems to meet the increased customer demand for healthcare navigation and create a user experience that builds long-lasting relationships with users.

“Establishing a CTO role is critical to maximize our technical assets as we embark on CloudMD’s multi-year strategic growth plan,” said Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD. “We were looking for a CTO who can push boundaries and stretch our thinking of what is possible in the delivery of healthcare. Dhruv’s responsibilities will include developing our customer facing technology roadmap, system integration, and driving our innovation agenda. He will work with the executive team and division leaders on product development, growth strategies, R&D priorities, and development of the CloudMD innovation playbook. We are leveraging technology to make it easier for individuals to access heath care navigation that is both personalized and solves business problems such as absenteeism and disability for our customers.”

“I am excited to join CloudMD as there is an incredible opportunity to help redefine how healthcare is provided and to make a positive impact on millions of lives. I am looking forward to working with the executive team and other leaders on integrating and enhancing CloudMD’s technology capabilities,” said Dhruv Chandra, Chief Technology Officer.

Dhruv will work with the executive team to ensure CloudMD delivers on its purpose of empowering healthier lives and will report directly to Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of deliver excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’ s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

“Karen Adams”

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

