Needle Coke Market Business Growth Insights 2023-2030 Sales Revenue Analysis, Share, Size | Sinosteel Corporation

Needle Coke Market

Needle Coke Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.73% from 2023 to 2030.

Needle Coke Market report studies the many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

Needle coke is a high-quality, low-sulfur form of petroleum coke that is used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used in electric arc furnaces for steel production. It is named for its needle-like shape, which is formed during the coke production process.

The needle coke market is driven by the growing demand for steel, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Needle coke is also used in the production of lithium-ion batteries and other high-performance products, which is further driving demand.

Major Companies:

◘ Baosteel Group

◘ C-Chem Co. Ltd

◘ China National Petroleum Corporation

◘ ENEOS Corporation

◘ Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Material Technology Co. Ltd (KFCC)

◘ Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

◘ Phillips 66 Company

◘ PMS Tech (a joint venture of POSCO Chemtech and Mitsubishi Chemical)

◘ Seadrift Coke L.P. (GrafTech International)

◘ Shandong Jing Yang Technology Co. Ltd

◘ Shandong Yida Rongtong Trading Co. Ltd

◘ Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co. Ltd

◘ and Sinosteel Corporation

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:-

Global Needle Coke Market, By Product Type

♦ Petroleum Based

♦ Coal Tar Pitch Based

Global Needle Coke Market, By Application

♦ Graphite Electrode

♦ Lithium-Ion Battery

♦ Others (Specialty Carbon Products)

