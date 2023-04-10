A Peek Inside … Aaliyah Flores’ Office in Plant Sciences

To someone just hurrying past, the thriving little oasis in the Plant Sciences Building could pass for a researcher’s greenhouse or even a meditation room.

Aaliyah Flores ’19, administrative assistant for the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture (PSLA), keeps about two dozen plants in her office, a warm space—literally—that keeps her flora happy and makes visitors from graduate students to Facilities Management employees to researchers feel welcome.

“Plants are beautiful, they brighten your mood, and they’re the best cheap décor you can get,” said Flores.

The animal sciences graduate started her collection from a dozen she purchased from the Institute for Applied Agriculture’s annual sale as a student. Flores talked to Maryland Today about her maximalist aesthetic, her most treasured greenery and how she keeps plants thriving indoors.



Sort-of stained glass

Flores added peel-and-stick film to create the multicolored effect on her indoor windows, pictured above, which face the building’s entrance.

“The maximalism vibe is, like, more is more, and I love it,” she said. “I grew up in a house with all white walls, where we weren’t allowed to paint or do anything. So when I was an adult and could do what I wanted, I was like, let’s do everything!” As a student, she even painted her entire room pink—though of course, she restored it to its original white when the lease was up. “I got away with that one!”

